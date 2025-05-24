Rumours Bottled Water From Petrol Stations Causes Cancer Debunked

BANGKOK – There’s been a rumour that drinking free bottled water from petrol stations could raise your risk of cancer because of fuel vapour getting into the bottles has been debunked.

The Department of Medical Sciences, Ministry of Public Health, has looked into this claim and found it’s completely false.

Most water bottles are made from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic. They aren’t designed to block fuel vapours completely, but they do give some protection against aromatic hydrocarbons like benzene.

Vapours from fuel could get into plastic bottles, especially if bottles sit close to petrol pumps, in small closed spaces, or hot areas. Warm temperatures can also make it easier for vapours to pass through the plastic.

Current scientific evidence does not show a direct link between drinking bottled water kept at petrol stations and a higher risk of breast cancer. Benzene and some other chemicals found in petrol are known to raise cancer risk, but this is usually seen in people with long-term, high exposure at work, like those in the petrochemical industry.

Most research points to the importance of following workplace safety rules to reduce risks.

For everyday exposure, such as being near petrol fumes for a short time, there’s no strong evidence that it causes health problems. Phthalate esters (PAEs) are chemicals used to make plastic bottles more flexible. Some types, like DMP and DEHP, can affect hormones in the body, the reproductive system, the brain, the immune system, and may increase cancer risk.

Experts recommend not storing water in plastic water bottles for long periods, especially in hot places or direct sunlight. If you want to avoid any possible risk from fuel vapours, keep bottles away from pump areas, inside cars, or any hot spots at petrol stations.

The World Health Organization and other health agencies note that benzene is carcinogenic at low levels with chronic exposure, but no specific threshold for “safe” exposure exists.

Common plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET, often used for water bottles) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE, used for some containers) are generally resistant to chemical permeation

While fuel vapours could theoretically penetrate certain plastic bottles and introduce trace amounts of carcinogenic compounds like benzene, the cancer risk from such exposure would likely be low unless the exposure is chronic or involves direct contamination.

To minimize risk, store plastic bottles away from fuel sources and use chemically resistant containers for any fuel-related purposes. If you suspect contamination, replace the bottles and avoid consuming their contents.

