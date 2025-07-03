Sean “Diddy” Combs Found Guilty on Prostitution Offences

NEW YORK – Sean Combs, known as “Diddy”, was convicted on two prostitution-related charges in New York. He avoided more serious convictions, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which prosecutors had pushed for during the trial.

The court found Combs guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution. He now faces up to ten years in prison for each count. The sentence will be set by US District Judge Arun Subramanian at a later date. By being acquitted of sex trafficking, Combs avoids a 15-year minimum sentence and the possibility of life in prison.

After the verdict, Combs appeared calm, praying quietly before standing to address his family and supporters. He smiled and reassured them he would “be home soon.” His family applauded and cheered in response.

The judge set a deadline for written arguments from lawyers about whether Combs should be released on bail.

Prosecutors claimed Combs used his business influence over two decades to coerce two partners into joining drug-fuelled sexual encounters with male sex workers in hotels, sometimes while he filmed or watched.

Investigators found large quantities of drugs and many bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his homes.

Diddy Denied Charges

Combs, 55, had denied all five charges. His defence team said he did have violent moments in his relationships but insisted all sexual acts were consensual, not criminal.

The seven-week trial in Manhattan offered a closer look into Combs’ business and romantic life, especially his relationships with singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman called Jane in court.

Ventura had previously sued Combs for sex trafficking, leading to a $20 million settlement. Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has denied all abuse allegations.

Jurors saw security footage from 2016 showing Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway as she tried to leave one of the sexual encounters. Jane told the court that Combs attacked her in June 2024 and forced her to perform sex acts, just a month after he had publicly apologised for the 2016 incident with Ventura.

Prosecutors said Combs threatened both women, telling them he would cut off financial support or leak explicit photos if they refused to take part in these encounters. They argued that this conduct qualified as sex trafficking, as male escorts were paid for their involvement.

Combs Remains in Custody

In court, both women said they took part in these acts because they feared losing Combs’ support or having private photos released.

The defence argued that both women took part willingly and only later accused Combs out of jealousy over other women in his life. Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued the case would have been different if it were only about domestic violence.

Jurors also heard from former personal assistants, who said they helped arrange hotel rooms for the sexual encounters and bought drugs for Combs. An InterContinental hotel security guard said Combs paid $100,000 for what he believed was the only copy of a video showing him assaulting Ventura.

Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified that Combs may have been involved in an arson attack on his car after Combs discovered he was dating Ventura.

Prosecutors argued that these actions were part of a scheme to cover up Combs’ actions and protect his reputation. The defence said Combs’ business success was separate from his private life, and any drug use was personal.

Combs remains in federal custody in Brooklyn after his arrest in September 2024.

Source: Reuters

