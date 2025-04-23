Former Prosecutors Sentenced to Jail for Helping Red Bull Heir Evade Charges

Bangkok – The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has sentenced two former prosecutors to prison for helping Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya evade charges in the 2012 hit-and-run that killed a Bangkok police officer.

On Tuesday, the court delivered its verdict in a case involving eight people accused of manipulating evidence to help Vorayuth, the son of one of Thailand’s richest families, avoid punishment.

Former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk received a three-year prison sentence, while ex-prosecutor Chainarong Saengthong-aram got two years. Both were found guilty of misconduct for their role in altering official records and decisions related to the case.

Prosecutors said the group failed to perform their duties properly, with the main concern being changes to the recorded speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari. This change led to the dropping of his charge for reckless driving causing death.

The court found that Chainarong, who was a senior prosecutor at the time, broke the Corruption Prevention and Suppression Act by working with others to change witness statements and lower the reported speed of the car. Nate, who was the deputy attorney-general, was found guilty under the Criminal Code for making a decision in the case without a factual basis.

Both men have been granted bail while they appeal, each posting a 200,000 baht bond.

The other six accused were cleared of all charges. These include former national police chief Somyot Poompanmoung, Police Major General Thawatchai Mekprasertkul, Police Colonel Veeradol Thapthimdee, Chuchai (or Pichai) Lertpongasiron, Thanit Buakhiew, and Professor Saiprasit Kerdniyom, a specialist in automotive safety.

After the verdict, Somyot expressed relief and said he always trusted Thailand’s legal system to deliver justice.

The fatal incident happened in the early hours of September 3, 2012. Vorayuth crashed his Ferrari into a motorcycle ridden by Police Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Instead of stopping to help, Vorayuth, then 27, drove away, dragging the officer’s body for 200 metres, and did not report the crash.

Police filed three charges against Vorayuth following a lengthy investigation. He never appeared in court and left Thailand in 2017.

Vorayuth is thought to spend most of his time in London, where his family owns property. Thai authorities say they have asked Interpol to help locate and arrest him, but there has been no progress.

Some charges against him have expired, including speeding (in 2013) and failing to assist an accident victim (in 2017). The only charge still standing is causing death by reckless driving, which carries up to 10 years in jail and expires in September 2027.

According to a Bloomberg report from earlier this year, the Yoovidhya family is the eighth richest family in Asia, worth $25.7 billion.

Red Bull and the Yoovidhya Family

Red Bull’s journey started in Thailand with Krating Daeng, an energy drink invented in 1976 by Chaleo Yoovidhya. Sold in small glass bottles, it became a favourite among workers looking for an energy boost. Krating Daeng was especially popular with truck drivers, labourers, and farmers, and was often advertised at Muay Thai boxing events.

Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz discovered Krating Daeng while visiting Thailand in 1982. He felt it helped his jet lag and saw its commercial potential. In 1984, he teamed up with Chaleo Yoovidhya, and together they started Red Bull Gmbh in Austria. Each put in $500,000 for a 49% share, leaving 2% for Chaleo’s son, Chalerm.

Between 1984 and 1987, they adjusted the recipe for Western markets—making it carbonated, less sweet, and packaging it in the slim, blue-and-silver cans we know today. Red Bull launched in Austria on April 1, 1987, and quickly created a new category for energy drinks.

Red Bull Gmbh is now based in Fuschl am See, Austria, with nearly 20,000 employees and sales in 178 countries. The Yoovidhya family owns 51% of the company, while the estate of Mateschitz, who died in 2022, holds the other 49%. Both founders became billionaires through this partnership.

Red Bull owns major sports teams like Red Bull Racing, RB Leipzig, and FC Salzburg, plus a record label and a media company known for viral content. Their logo—two red bulls charging in front of a yellow sun—reflects their Thai origins while standing for strength and vitality.

Related News: