Political Infighting Threatens Thailand’s MotoGP 2026

Thailand has been hosting the MotoGP motorcycle race for several years, but according to Newin Chidchob, a politician turned sports promoter, the government has unexpectedly decided to withdraw its support for MotoGP 2026.

Newin, who serves as chairman of the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, announced on Facebook on Sunday night that the Sports Authority of Thailand had officially notified him.

They informed him that the government would not renew its agreement with MotoGP’s global organisers after next year’s event. If this decision stands, the MotoGP 2026 in Buriram will be the final MotoGP race held in Thailand.

Newin, a prominent figure in the Bhumjaithai Party, which is locked in a heated dispute with the Pheu Thai Party over land issues, expressed his disappointment with the government’s choice. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, is a Pheu Thai MP.

Newin called the decision unfortunate. He noted that the government’s annual investment of no more than 500 million baht was offset by private sponsors who contributed at least 300 million baht.

“This generates over 5 billion baht in circulation, helping businesses and boosting the economy,” he wrote.

Chang International Circuit, which hosts the MotoGP, is among the private sponsors involved. Newin described MotoGP as the finest motorcycle race in the world.

This year’s MotoGP, held from February 28 to March 2, marked the start of the 2025 calendar. It set a new attendance record with 224,634 spectators and brought approximately 5.04 billion baht to Buriram and other provinces visited by fans.

No Decision on MotoGP 2026

The event also had a massive global reach, with nearly one billion viewers tuning in across more than 200 countries. Hosting the opening race of the 2025 MotoGP season was a great honour for Chang International Circuit, Newin said. Fans could see the riders and their motorcycles up close.

Thailand has hosted MotoGP for seven years, with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports managing the event on the government’s behalf. MotoGP’s organisers require government involvement to ensure smooth planning, Newin explained.

He encouraged fans to attend next year’s race, which could be a farewell unless the government changes its stance.

Senior officials on Monday clarified that no final decision on MotoGP 2026 had been made and that the issue was revenue-driven, not political.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated she would review tourism data before deciding on the MotoGP contract renewal. Negotiations are ongoing, she said.

“This could seem like a political matter, but I want to focus on its business aspects, including the income it brings to provinces and the country. Collaboration between the private sector and the government is essential,” the Prime Minister said. She added that while ownership of the circuit was a separate issue, revenue should guide the decision for MotoGP 2026.

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, denied reports that the government had officially decided to stop funding MotoGP. Discussions are still underway, he said.

He noted that this year’s MotoGP broke records, with an economic impact exceeding 5 billion baht. “Many countries are eager to host this event, and competition is fierce,” Gongsak said. The sports authority will compile relevant data to help the government make an informed choice.

