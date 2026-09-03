Cyber Police Arrest Illegal Gun Collector After Facebook Brag

BANGKOK – Cyber police in Thailand recently raided a home in Samut Prakan province to seize illegal weapons. They arrested a 37-year-old man who was hoarding a secret stash of unregistered firearms. This targeted operation highlights the strict national stance against the illegal arms trade.

The suspect caught the attention of law enforcement after posting pictures of his guns on Facebook. He claimed he only collected them as a hobby, but police quickly moved into action. They wanted to stop any potential crimes before the weapons could be used on the streets.

Key Takeaways

Police seized multiple illegal firearms, including a shotgun, during a house raid in Samut Prakan.

Authorities tracked the suspect down after he boldly posted gun photos on his personal Facebook account.

The suspect claimed he was just a passionate collector, but he now faces serious weapon charges.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau noticed a suspicious Facebook account earlier this month. The user, operating under the name “Sawasdee M krub,” regularly flaunted various firearms online. Police quickly launched a digital investigation to track down the bold account owner.

They soon identified the suspect as a 37-year-old man named Chakkrit Wechakarn. Digital investigators discovered he was buying ammunition from secret online groups. These underground social media networks specialize in the illegal trading of guns and bullets.

Armed with this solid digital proof, officers requested a search warrant from the local court. The raid took place on September 1 at a house in the Thai Ban Mai subdistrict. A heavy police presence surprised the suspect, and officers immediately secured the area.

Uncovering an Arsenal of Unregistered Weapons

During the intense search, police uncovered a dangerous collection of illegal weapons inside the home. The most notable find was an unregistered Remington 870 shotgun kept in the house. Officers also found several modified air rifles and gas-powered guns hidden away.

These specific weapons were dangerously altered to shoot 5.5mm metal pellets. Along with the firearms, police seized 12-gauge shotgun shells and over 60 metal pellets. In total, they confiscated nine different illegal items directly from the suspect’s property.

According to police officials, this raid directly follows strict national security policies. The government wants to crush online crime and the illegal weapons trade completely. This proactive approach aims to keep local communities safe from unexpected gun violence.

During questioning, Chakkrit openly admitted that all the seized weapons actually belonged to him. However, he insisted that he never meant to hurt anyone with the dangerous firearms. He told police he was simply passionate about guns and loved collecting them over the years.

Despite his calm excuses, Thai law is very strict regarding unregistered and illegal firearms. Police officially charged him with the unauthorized possession of firearms and illegal ammunition. He was immediately handed over to the local police station for criminal processing. Local officers are now handling the ongoing legal proceedings for this specific case.

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