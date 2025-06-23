Police Recover 40 Million Baht in Cash, Suspected Embezeller Arrested

CHONBURI – Police investigators have recovered nearly 40 million baht in cash for a mining company after an employee forged invoices and sales agreements worth over 103 million baht. The stolen money was withdrawn at a bank counter before the suspects fled.

On January 15, the accounting staff of a private mining company teamed up to steal from their employer. They created fake invoices and sales contracts, then submitted them to a bank to transfer the equivalent of $3 million (about 103 million baht) from the company’s account to another business account set up by the suspects.

The money was quickly withdrawn in cash, and the suspects disappeared with the funds. When the company found out, they filed a report with the Sriracha police station, leading to arrest warrants for Ms. Orasa (last name withheld) and Ms. Rawiwan (last name withheld).

While on the run, Ms. Orasa was seriously injured after being stabbed at a resort in Mueang Chachoengsao. Investigators believe three people took part in the crime: Mr. Jeerasit, Mr. Athiwat, and Ms. Rawiwan.

The motive appears to be a conflict over the stolen money, with an attempt made to silence Ms. Orasa. After the attack, Ms. Rawiwan left the country immediately. All three suspects are now wanted on arrest warrants.

Police continued to track both the suspects and the missing money. On June 20, police searched a house in Sriracha and a condo in Lat Krabang, both linked to Mr. Nattapol, Ms. Rawiwan’s husband.

Officers found nearly 40 million baht in cash hidden at the condo. Mr. Nattapol admitted the money came from Ms. Rawiwan and was part of the stolen funds. Police seized the cash to return to the company and have started legal proceedings.

While not all of the stolen money has been recovered, getting some of it back helps reduce the company’s loss. Police will also charge Mr. Nattapol with receiving stolen property.

