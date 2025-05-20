Crime

Australian Busted at Bangkok Airport With 22Kg of Crystal Meth

A luggage X-ray system at the airport had automatically sent the two bags to a baggage inspection room where officials examine suspicious bags manually.

BANGKOK – Suvarnabhumi International Airport staff, working with the airport’s anti-narcotics task force, have announced the arrest of an Australian passenger caught trying to smuggle 22 kilograms of crystal meth, valued at over 6.6 Million baht,.

On Monday, Kittipong Kittikajorn, Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, joined officials from the airport anti-drug task force, the Customs Department, and police to speak about the drug seizure.

The intercepted drugs were found during screening at Concourse A, at Suvarnabhumi Airport, before a Thai Airways flight to Melbourne. The estimated value of the drugs at their destination would have reached about 23 million baht.

Mr. Kittipong told reporters, airport security noticed something suspicious while checking bags in the X-Ray screening room. They flagged two pieces of luggage on Thai Airways flight TG 461 scheduled for Melbourne.

At 7:40 am, the team coordinated with airline staff, emergency patrol officers, and customs officers to inspect the bags at Gate D6. The passenger who owned the bags was asked to be present when the bags were opened. Inside, officers found 22kg of crystal meth.

The Australian passenger, later identified as Mr. Tran Huybao Khang, 28, was taken into custody. Customs recorded the arrest and began legal proceedings.

Mr. Kittipong said Suvarnabhumi International Airport places a high priority on safety and stopping cross-border crime. Its advanced security systems and skilled staff played a big part in this arrest.

The operation shows the airport’s commitment to stopping drugs and highlights the strict security measures in place to keep Thailand safe.

Foreigners attempting to smuggle drugs out of Thailand face severe legal consequences due to the country’s strict anti-drug laws. Thailand enforces harsh penalties for drug trafficking, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for severe cases, though cannabis was decriminalized in November 2024.

Foreign nationals face deportation or visa revocation alongside criminal charges. In 2024, 194 foreigners in Phuket had visas rescinded, and 998 were deported, mostly for drug-related crimes.

While authorities crack down on smuggling, the cycle of tourist-targeted scams and systemic corruption (e.g., police-dealer collusion) suggests enforcement may sometimes prioritize profit over prevention.

Decriminalization of cannabis has shifted focus to harder drugs, but smuggling persists due to Thailand’s strategic location.

Brazilian Tourists Caught With 7.4 Kg of Cocaine at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

