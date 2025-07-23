Police Officer Shot and Injured While Chasing Drug Suspect

BANGKOK – Police are searching for a man who may have escaped into Laos after injuring an officer during a car chase in the Bua Lai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday morning.

Kittiphan Pengkhlai opened fire on a police car while being chased in his pickup on Mittraphap Road in Bua Lai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday night, according to Pol Lt Col Somsak Sakhon, head of the Bua Lai station.

The chase began when the suspect, who lives in Chai Nat, ignored a police checkpoint set up for drug inspections. Two officers pursued him, but had to stop after one of them was shot in the head by bullets from the pickup.

On Tuesday, police obtained a warrant for Kittiphan’s arrest from Bua Yai Provincial Court. The charges include attempted murder of police officers.

That same day, officers found the suspect’s pickup left behind in the Dan Sai district in Loei province. No driver or belongings were found inside. Pol Lt Col Somsak believes Kittiphan crossed into Xayaburi province in Laos. Thai police are now working with authorities in Laos to track him down.

Police Officer Shot in Ambush

Separately, on Tuesday morning, a police officer was shot in an ambush while riding his motorbike to work at Chanae police station. The shooting took place around 7:30 am on a road near Ban Ringae in the Phadungmart area.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Assaree Amsor, a traffic officer, was attacked as he rode up a hill. He was hit in the right arm and his left foot by gunfire. He told investigators the shooter wore a black long-sleeved shirt and camouflage trousers, and carried a rifle.

Assaree took cover behind his fallen bike and managed to fire back once with his sidearm before the magazine ejected, stopping him from shooting again. He ran for cover in nearby trees.

He later heard more shots and used his phone to call for help through the station’s Line group. Backup reached him soon after and took him to Chanae Hospital for treatment. The gunman had left with the officer’s motorcycle. Police are still investigating.

