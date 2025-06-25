Police Report Two People Seriously Injured in Separate Explosions

LOPBURI – Police have reported a shocking incident that took place in Chon Phueng village, Lopburi, where two explosions occurred after locals picked up items left by the roadside, including a headlamp torch and a drill.

Both incidents happened within two days, injuring two people seriously. The most recent victim, a student, needed a hand amputation and lost vision in one eye. According to police, on 24 June 2025, reports confirmed that both explosions happened in Moo 5, Chon Muang Subdistrict, Ban Mi District, Lopburi.

The attacker had left objects designed to look harmless, encouraging people to pick them up and use them. When tried, these objects exploded, leaving two victims with serious injuries.

The first person hurt was Ms. Suphanit Thongsod, known as Khun Ploy, who later posted a warning online after picking up a headlamp. Khun Ploy, a farmer, shared her experience, describing how picking up and switching on the headlamp caused a sudden blast.

She lost her hearing for a while, felt pain all over, but thankfully, the shrapnel missed her eyes. The explosion injured her chin, chest, stomach, hands and down to her feet. Several fingers were broken, and doctors considered amputation.

She was transferred from Lopburi Hospital to Nakhon Sawan Hospital for further care and to monitor her wounds, although the decision on amputation had not been made at that point.

What upset Khun Ploy most was that after the event, she took herself and her damaged vehicle to the police to file a report, hoping for support and investigation. Instead, she was told by officers that if it had been a bomb, she would have lost a hand, and they questioned if she was looking for someone to take responsibility.

Ploy explained she only wanted to warn others to avoid similar harm, yet she received no advice or help. This led her to share her story on social media. Unfortunately, a second similar incident soon occurred, causing even more severe injuries. She wondered if the police had been informed.

She believed the person behind the attacks probably had resources, but no one knew their motives. Only innocent people were suffering. She also mentioned that if she had worn the headlamp when it exploded, she might not have survived.

The second victim was an 18-year-old student named Korawit. His aunt, Ms. Pairin, 60, shared that Korawit is in a critical condition at Ban Mi Hospital. Doctors may have to amputate four fingers or his whole right hand.

The blast also hit his right eye, likely leading to blindness, and there is still shrapnel in his left eye. Other injuries were extensive, but he was still breathing on his own.

Pairin herself was hurt while cooking for her nephew. She handed him the drill, and as he fitted the battery, the explosion happened. The noise shook the house, and neighbours ran over to help. Seeing her nephew so badly injured was heartbreaking.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital. Pairin believes both explosions were deliberate attempts to harm people, but the reason remains unclear. What is certain is that only innocent people have paid the price.

Police Stop Teen bomb rampage

Meanwhile, in Undon Thani, police arrested thirteen teenagers in Chaiwan district, Udon Thani, late Tuesday night after they rode motorcycles noisily and threw small homemade explosives outside Chaiwan Hospital. Their behaviour frightened patients, hospital staff and people living nearby.

Officers said the group admitted to starting trouble, explaining they wanted to scare a rival gang in the area. The explosions happened around 8 pm, with eight blasts reported near the hospital entrance. Nurses quickly contacted the police, worried the situation could get worse.

Investigators checked security cameras and soon tracked down the teenagers, who were between 12 and 17 years old. Police also took five motorcycles used during the incident.

On Wednesday morning, Chaiwan police chief Pol Col Ratpholchai Phensongkhram met with the teens and their parents for questioning. The young people reportedly admitted everything, saying they intended to send a warning to a local rival group.

This group of teens calls themselves Tai Ban Sip Laan (Backyard Ten Million). They are based in Ban Nong Saeng and led by a 17-year-old named Ice, who is said to be the grandson of a former mayor. The teenagers told police they learned to make the homemade explosives by watching YouTube videos.

Ten of the young people are students at a well-known secondary school in Chaiwan, while the other three attend a local primary school. Many have long hair, which their schools do not allow.

Pol Col Ratpholchai warned the group and their parents that this time, they would be put on probation. He made it clear that if they get caught using explosives again, they will face legal charges, no matter their age.

