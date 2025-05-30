Police Launch Manhut for Barrel Murderer in Central Thailand

NAKHON SAWAN – Police have issued an arrest warrant and launched a manhunt for a man accused of killing a resident and hiding the body in a barrel dumped in a reservoir. The incident stems from a reported theft that led to the deadly confrontation.

Authorities believe four people were involved and have detained one suspect for questioning.

The body of Mr. Jutaphet, also known as “Auan,” from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, was discovered in a 200-litre blue plastic barrel at the Huai Yai Takhro reservoir in Takhro subdistrict, Phaisali district, on 18 May 2025.

On 28 May, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Parawi “Game” Charoenprom, 35. Officers have already detained his friend, Mr. Chalerm “Beer,” who is suspected of having helped cover up the crime.

At this stage, Mr. Beer remains in custody for questioning, while Mr. Game is still at large. When police arrived at his house with the warrant, he escaped on a motorbike into the hills near the reservoir. Police have since closed off the area and brought his mother in to persuade him to surrender.

Investigators, led by Pol. Col. Somchai Chankong, visited a hut in a sugarcane field in Nong Maka, Khok Charoen, Lopburi, where the murder took place. Blood stains were found at the scene. Earlier, police seized a black Nissan Big M pickup truck used to transport the barrel containing the victim’s body. Hair and bloodstains were found in the truck bed.

Mr. Game’s aunt, Mrs. Renu, assisted police at the crime scene. She said she was shocked by the news, describing her nephew as quiet and never violent. She admitted he was previously arrested for drugs in 2025 and was recently released on bail. She urged her nephew to turn himself in.

Police have checked CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses. They found Mr. Game’s pickup carrying two large barrels towards the reservoir. One barrel, filled with the victim’s belongings, was burned to destroy evidence. The other held the victim’s body.

The killing happened between the afternoon and evening of 9 May 2025. Police found that Mr. Game was watching over the field when Mr. Auan entered, attempting to steal from the property. An argument broke out, and Mr. Game allegedly shot Mr. Auan with a shotgun. He then placed the body in a barrel and dumped it in the reservoir, about 29 kilometres from the field.

Reports suggested Mr. Auan had told friends he feared for his safety, but police found no evidence that anyone threatened him. Officers continue investigating other possible motives, including past drug disputes.

Currently, police have only issued a warrant for Mr. Game, but they have identified all four suspects. Mr. Game is believed to be the shooter. Mr. Beer allegedly helped move the body. Two others, known as Mr. Mam and Mr. Pao, may have assisted. All four have criminal records.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Narewitt Sukonthawit explained that the investigation faced challenges. The victim had no fixed address, rarely used a phone, and showed erratic behaviour. These factors made it difficult to gather witness statements, but police have now pieced together the sequence of events.

As of 10 p.m. on 28 May, Mr. Game remains hidden in the hills. Police continue to surround the area, using his family to encourage him to surrender peacefully. Officers are determined to resolve the case and bring all suspects to justice.

