School Teaches Self-Sufficiency and Life Skills to Young Students

LAMPANG – A small primary school in Lampang has caught attention for adopting the principles of self-sufficiency in daily lessons. The school’s approach has made it feel more like a second home, attracting more parents to enrol their children, bucking the trend of falling numbers at other rural schools.

Ban Sop Khrom School sits about 27 kilometres from the city. 11 staff members are managing eight classes, from kindergarten up to Year 6. This year, the number of students rose to 62, up from 57 last year. The biggest class is now kindergarten with 11 children. Unlike other nearby schools that are losing students, this one continues to grow.

The headteacher, Mr Injun Kongjina, started in 2019 and quickly made changes. Rather than waiting for extra funding, he worked closely with parents and locals to improve the school. Budget limits meant he had to be creative, so he brought in the late King Rama IX’s philosophy of self-sufficiency and built it into the school’s daily life.

Lessons go beyond textbooks. Each week, teachers guide pupils to learn about local edible plants and how to sort rubbish. Students use portable bins at local events to help villagers separate waste, which they then bring back to school for sorting.

Glass and plastic bottles become containers for growing seedlings. For example, pupils collect seeds from native plants like Bauhinia and learn that each seedling, if grown, could be sold for 10 baht.

Children learn to mix soil and plant seeds in plastic cups, making use of the school grounds to grow vegetables for their lunches. Some produce is sold to parents and villagers, bringing in extra income.

Any seedlings grown are given to locals in exchange for bottles or cups, or sent home with students to help families save money. Villagers often buy the school’s pesticide-free vegetables.

A multipurpose shelter was also built on school grounds, thanks to the help of teachers and residents. It serves as a gathering place and a space where children learn to cook simple meals and practise Thai music under supervision.

Mr Injun says that when he first took the role, he focused on King Rama IX’s philosophy because of the school’s tight budget. Most students come from local families. The aim has always been to give them both a good meal and practical knowledge for life.

The school began with basic farming. Children grow local vegetables like Bauhinia, acacia, chillies, aubergines, and even mushrooms. They also raise fish and chickens. The school encourages the community to sort waste and trade recyclable items for seedlings.

These activities bring in some income, but the real value lies in the hands-on experience. Pupils learn real skills they can use in later life. The project now runs with support from many people in the community.

The school continues to expand its activities. By working together, staff, parents and villagers are helping children gain practical skills, while the school remains a welcoming centre for the whole community.

