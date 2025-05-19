Residents Outraged After Expat Unleashes Pit Bulls to Kill Neighbours Dog

PATTAYA – Residents living in the Areeya housing estate in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi, are worried after an expat allegedly unleashed his two pit bulls and allowed them to attack and kill a neighbour’s pet dog. Concerns about the safety of children and elderly people in the area have grown since the incident.

The attack took place in Moo 7, Nong Prue. Witnesses say the foreign man watched as his unrestrained dogs mauled the pet and did nothing to stop them. He also refused to take responsibility afterward.

Kam Nuch-chimplee, 60, known to locals as “Aunt Chaem”, owned the dog that was killed. “My dog was just running home like always, and he let his pit bulls out to kill it. He just stood there and did nothing,” she told Thai Media.

She added, “This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, but nobody’s really done anything about it.”

Another local, Karntong Breaker, 70, described a separate incident involving the same man. She said he threatened her transgender grandchild outside their home for simply walking their dog. “He shouted and acted aggressively,” she said.

Other neighbours have shared similar experiences, describing the expat as a frequent source of problems. Supachai Wongmuangkam, 48, said the man often disturbs the area, gets drunk, starts fights with security, and sometimes sets off fireworks late at night.

“We don’t feel safe here anymore. People are afraid to walk outside or let their children play, because his Pit Bulls are never locked up,” Supachai explained.

Residents have now filed a complaint at Nong Prue police station, asking police and local officials to look into the matter and take steps to keep the community safe from the man’s Pit Bulls. Many say they want their area to be peaceful again.

Pit bull attacks have sparked concern in Thailand, prompting both public debate and government action.

In September 2024, a two-year-old pit bull in Pathum Thani, caged since it was a puppy, killed a woman. The same dog had previously bitten four others, showing problems with how some owners manage aggressive dogs.

In December 2023, in Pattaya, a pit bull called Giant killed its owner. The case shocked locals, especially since the dog was brought to the funeral.

In February 2023, a former jockey died after trying to protect his mother from his pit bull, highlighting the risk these dogs can pose.

November 2022 saw a rise in pit bull attacks, causing more people to demand stricter rules.

These serious attacks, often leading to severe injuries or death, have kept the issue of pit bull ownership under scrutiny.

Rules and Laws on Pit Bulls in Thailand

Thailand has tried several approaches to tackle problems linked to pit bulls and other aggressive breeds, but there are ongoing gaps and enforcement issues.

Import Ban (Since 1991): Thailand bans importing pit bulls, including American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and other breeds considered dangerous such as Rottweilers and Dobermans. The ban aims to reduce attacks and limit these breeds.

Despite the ban, enforcement is weak and illegal imports continue.

In 2002, the Department of Livestock Development strengthened the import ban, but this didn’t cover breeding pit bulls within Thailand.

Domestic Breeding: While importing is banned, breeding pit bulls locally is still allowed, so their numbers keep rising, which leads to more incidents.

Owner Rules: Thai law says dog owners must keep their pets under control at all times. Owners are liable for injuries or damage caused by their dogs, but actual enforcement is patchy.

New Laws Proposed (2024–2025): Recent attacks have pushed lawmakers to propose stricter rules. A bill put forward in September 2024 includes mandatory training for owners and requires leashes, muzzles, and clear warning signs for dangerous breeds.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is expected to bring in these new rules between December 2024 and March 2025, focusing on better oversight of dangerous dogs.

Local Action: After the 2025 attack in Chonburi, residents called for help from police. It’s not yet clear what the outcome will be.

Recent pit bull attacks have led to tougher policies, such as bans and proposals for stricter ownership rules. But with ongoing issues like domestic breeding and weak enforcement, risks remain.

Anyone considering owning a pit bull or travelling with one in Thailand should know about the import ban and local laws on owner responsibility.

