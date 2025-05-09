Police Announce Two Major Drug Busts in Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – Region 5 Police, led by Commander Pol Lt Gen Krittaphon Yisakhon, announced the results of two major drug cases over just two days. Nine suspects were arrested, with police seizing over 1.5 million methamphetamine pills and 305 kilograms of crystal meth.

The first case took place in Mae Phrik, Lampang, on May 5. Police had set up a checkpoint along Phahonyothin Road in Ban Phra Bat Wang Tuang. Around 2:10 a.m., a Honda sedan with Bangkok plates approached.

The driver, Mr. Natthawut, claimed he was returning from a trip to Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai.

Although police didn’t find illegal items at first, they grew suspicious since the route was often used by drug traffickers. Officers tracked the car’s movements and noticed it had taken a detour through Ban Mae Pu, a common smuggling route. They also spotted a suspicious blue Toyota van following closely.

Police set up another checkpoint and stopped both vehicles. Inside the Honda were Mr. Natthawut and three passengers: Ms. Thamonwan, Mr. Anuwat, and Mr. Thanakrit. The Toyota van was driven by Mr. Chawalit, with Mr. Thanawin and Mr. Somsak as passengers.

While searching the van, police discovered 13 sacks containing about 305 kg of crystal meth. All seven people were arrested and taken to Mae Phrik Police Station for further action.

The second case happened on May 6 in Mae Suai, Chiang Rai. Acting on a tip, police learned that a group planned to import drugs using a six-wheel Isuzu truck. Officers set up at a checkpoint and stopped a truck with Chiang Mai plates that matched descriptions from their investigation.

The driver, Mr. Ekkarat, was caught with eight sacks of methamphetamine pills, totalling about 1,576,000 tablets. During questioning, he said he was transporting the drugs from the border in Mae Ai to clients in Uttaradit and Sukhothai.

He admitted making similar deliveries twice before, explaining he was usually hired to transport animal feed but was approached to move drugs instead.

Police investigated further and arrested another suspect, Mr. Narongchai, at a separate checkpoint in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Both men, along with the drugs, were turned over to investigators at Mae Suai Police Station.

Between October 1, 2024, and May 7, 2025, Northern Thailand’s Region 5 Police have handled 13,357 drug cases. Of these, 140 were major offences. Authorities confiscated more than 131 million meth pills, 8,450 kilograms of crystal meth, 148 kilograms of heroin, 1,100 kilograms of ketamine, and 64 kilograms of opium. Related assets worth around 392 million baht have also been seized.