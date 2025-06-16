Crime

Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed His Girlfriend to Death in a Jealous Rage

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed His Girlfriend to Death in a Jealous Rage
A young truck driver fatally stabbed his girlfriend over 30 times in their bedroom.

BANGKOK – A shocking tragedy unfolded in central Thailand when a young truck driver fatally stabbed his girlfriend over 30 times in their bedroom. The attack followed an argument after she told him she wanted to end their relationship and reunite with her ex-husband, who had just been released from prison. The suspect later surrendered to police, admitting guilt and expressing regret.

The incident happened just after midnight on Sunday in a home in Village 12, Wang Thong Subdistrict, Mueang Kamphaeng Phet District. The victim, a 43-year-old Somphit “Aum” Kanpakdee, was found dead in her bedroom with over 30 stab wounds.

Her boyfriend, Phanu (also known as Taeh or Tae), age 27, turned himself in to the police soon after.

Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed His Girlfriend to Death in a Jealous Rage

Pol Col. Anake Chansorn, Deputy Commander of Kamphaeng Phet Police, along with investigators from the city police station, questioned Phanu about what led up to the crime. He told police he had been in a relationship with Aum for about three years.

He knew she had a former husband and children, but her ex had been in jail for six years on attempted murder charges. Last week, Phanu found out that the ex-husband had been released.

While working in Mae Sot, Tak Province, Phanu said the victim suddenly tried to break up with him. When he asked why, she said she wanted to get back together with her ex-husband and rebuild their family. He admitted they had argued before, and he had often tried to win her back.

He also knew from checking her phone that she had met her ex and spent time together.

On the night of the attack, Phanu was planning to pack his clothes for an out-of-town job, but decided to try and talk things over one more time. Around 11 p.m., after drinking three beers, he drove to the victim’s house, parked out front, and snuck in through the back.

He entered her bedroom while she was sleeping and read her Facebook and LINE chats, which confirmed her attempts to end things with him. This made him angry. When she woke up and realized what he was doing, they struggled over the phone, leading to the violent attack.

Related News:

Police Investigate a Double Murder-Suicide in Luang Pu Lamai Herbal Forest

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Police Investigate a Double Murder-Suicied Police Investigate a Double Murder-Suicied in Luang Pu Lamai Herbal Forest
Next Article Foreigners working in Thailand Illegally Thailand’s Labour Minister Orders Cracksdown on Foreigners Working Illegally

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Bridge Collapse in Western India, Maharashtra
Bridge Collapse in Western India Killing 4, Injuring Dozens
India
Helicopter Crash in Northern India Kills Seven, Including 2-Year-Old
India
Woman Who Died from COVID-19 Was Actually a Murder
Police Say Woman Who Died from COVID-19 Was Actually a Murder
Crime
Shopping Mall Escalator
12-Year-Old Boy Seriusly Injured After His Gets Foot Caught in Shopping Mall Escalator
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

sensitive content

I Understand Go to Home Page