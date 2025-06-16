Thailand’s Labour Minister Orders Cracksdown on Foreigners Working Illegally

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Labour Minister has directed a strict response to foreigners working in roles reserved for Thai citizens after more than 4,400 arrests for such offences over the past nine months.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated on Sunday that he has told government agencies to work together to protect jobs for Thai workers. He said the ministry would not accept illegal employment, even though it is widespread.

This announcement follows a surge in arrests involving foreign workers in jobs that are off-limits to them. Phiphat pointed to employers trying to reduce hiring costs as a key reason behind the problem. He also said that some legal officials have failed to press charges, which has made the problem worse.

Phiphat explained that public involvement is helpful, but government agencies need stronger measures to reduce the impact on Thai workers.

He said the Labour Ministry will join forces with the Tourist Police and the Department of Employment (DoE) to track down, prosecute, fine, and deport foreigners working illegally.

From October 1 to June 13, authorities found 4,437 foreigners working in strictly banned jobs for non-Thais, such as street vendors, hairdressers, traditional massage therapists, secretaries, and drivers. Out of these, the ministry filed charges against 417 people.

Officials also discovered 4,720 foreigners working in List-3 jobs, which are conditionally restricted, like bricklaying, carpentry, construction, farming, and fishing, and brought charges against 53 individuals.

In List-4 jobs, which are also conditionally restricted and include retail assistants and manual labourers, the ministry charged 696 out of 22,414 foreigners found.

Phiphat called for all related organizations to work together more closely on stopping illegal employment of foreign workers, as more progress is needed. He also urged employers to obey employment laws to protect Thai workers’ rights, as the country moves toward a more standardized hiring process.

People who become aware of foreigners working illegally in restricted jobs are encouraged to contact the DoE’s Central Employment Registration and Workers Protection Division to report it.

Foreigners working in the Kingdom of Thailand without a proper work permit or in jobs that are off limits, as outlined in the Alien Working Act B.E. 2551 (2008), face steep penalties. These include fines from 5,000 to 50,000 Baht, up to five years in jail, or both.

After paying fines or serving sentences, offenders are often deported and can be banned from getting a work permit for two years. Serious breaches may result in being blacklisted, which stops re-entry to Thailand for work.

Digital nomads and remote workers without a valid work permit are in a legal grey area. Although enforcement is rare, they could still face fines or deportation.

