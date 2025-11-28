Two Suspects Arrested for Passing Counterfeit Banknotes in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Police officers from Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station arrested two men accused of using counterfeit 1,000 baht banknotes at several shops and petrol stations in Chiang Rai city.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, together with senior officers from Mae Chan Police Station and Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station.

The investigation began when Pol Capt Witschulda Jai-inkham, an investigations officer at Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station, received a complaint from a petrol station staff member at a Bangchak station in Doi Lan.

Around 10.30 a.m., a man driving a black Isuzu pickup truck with Phayao plates filled diesel worth 1,000 baht and paid with what later turned out to be a counterfeit 1,000 baht note.

Shortly after, three more victims came forward to file complaints. They reported that counterfeit 1,000 baht notes had been used to buy goods at shops in Doi Lan, Pa O Don Chai, and Rob Wiang, all in Mueang Chiang Rai district. These cases took place between 2.00 p.m. and 3.16 p.m. on the same day.

Investigators checked the truck’s registration and found that the listed owner was a woman named Daorueng, a resident of Phu Sang district in Phayao province. Officers then used the ThaiLPR camera system and found that the suspect vehicle was heading toward Thoeng district.

Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station quickly coordinated with Thoeng Police Station, led by Pol Lt Col Pheempat Kosathonsuwan, acting superintendent. Officers in Thoeng set up a roadblock, while a team from Mueang Chiang Rai followed the truck closely.

Around 3.05 p.m., police spotted the black Isuzu pickup and stopped it at a checkpoint in Ban Ngao, Ngao subdistrict, Thoeng district, Chiang Rai. The arrest team approached the vehicle, and both the driver and passenger agreed to be searched.

Police found two suspects in the truck. The passenger was identified as Mr Somkiat, 60, from Phasi Charoen district in Bangkok. A body search found one counterfeit 1,000 baht banknote, 10,390 baht in cash, and a shoulder bag in his possession.

The driver was identified as Mr Worrawat, 44, from Dok Khamtai district in Phayao province. Officers found four more counterfeit 1,000 baht banknotes and 9,430 baht in cash on him.

A search of the vehicle uncovered several items believed to have been bought with counterfeit money. These included pickled tamarind, pickled garlic, honey, Birdy 3-in-1 instant coffee, a leather bag, six purchase receipts, and one bus ticket. Police seized all items as evidence.

During questioning, Mr Somkiat reportedly admitted that he had bought 20 fake 1,000 baht notes for 3,000 baht from an unknown man at a bar in Bangkok.

Officers charged both men with “jointly using and possessing counterfeit banknotes with the intention to put them into circulation, knowing they were fake.” The suspects, along with all seized items, were handed over to investigators at Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station for legal action.

