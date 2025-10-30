Immigration Police Arrest 2 Nigerian Men for Drug Dealing and Visa Overstay

PATTAYA – Immigration officers in Pattaya, Chonburi arrested two Nigerian men after a sting operation, with police stopping one suspect from swallowing cocaine during the arrest.

The operation was led by Pol Col Naphaspong Khositsurimon, under the direction of Pol Maj Gen Songprod Sirisukha, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau 3. Officers detained Mr Amarachi, 38, and Mr Ikenna, 22, on 29 October.

Police first received a tip that Amarachi was selling methamphetamine. An undercover purchase of one bag of crystal meth was arranged near a condominium fence in Jomtien. Officers moved in and arrested him.

During the search, officers found eight packets of meth hidden in a cigarette pack. A further search of his room uncovered his Thai girlfriend and more drugs. Mr Amarachi told police he received the drugs from Ikenna, another Nigerian national believed to be a key supplier who sold cocaine to foreigners in Pattaya.

Police set up a second undercover meet at the same condominium. When Ikenna arrived, officers tried to arrest him, but he tried to swallow cocaine to destroy the evidence. Officers intervened and removed the drugs from his mouth.

A search of Ikenna’s room found eight blocks of cocaine wrapped in black tape, placed in latex gloves, and hidden in a toothpaste box.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Officers seized 33 grams of methamphetamine and 9 grams of cocaine. They were taken to Pattaya Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, and with overstaying their visas.

Pol Maj Gen Songprod said Chonburi Immigration Police would keep targeting transnational crime groups, with a focus on foreign nationals running illegal operations, to improve safety and public confidence in tourist areas.

Nigerian’s Selling Drugs in Thailand

Thailand is a known transit and retail market for international drug networks, some involving Nigerian nationals. These groups often operate in tourist zones such as Bangkok’s Nana, Phuket, and Sukhumvit, selling cocaine, crystal meth, ecstasy, and ketamine to partygoers and expatriates.

Some Nigerian-led syndicates smuggle drugs by swallowing packets, a method called body packing, on flights from transit points in Brazil or West Africa, then distribute them locally. Partnerships with Thai nationals can support storage and street sales.

This activity reflects a broader pattern of West African drug networks in Southeast Asia, driven by poverty, porous routes, and strong demand in nightlife scenes. It represents a small share of the Nigerian community in Thailand. Most Nigerians in the country are students, employees, or business owners who follow the law.

Thai law imposes severe penalties under the Narcotics Act, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for trafficking. High-profile arrests are common as authorities continue enforcement.

Thai police, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), have ramped up undercover operations in response to tourist complaints about street-level dealing.

Here’s a summary of key incidents this year:

Date Location Details Suspects & Seizures Source October 26, 2025 Bangkok (Nana-Asoke district) “Take Down Black-Shadow Nana” raid: 40 undercover officers posed as construction workers and revellers. Suspects hid drugs in their mouths, spitting for sales or swallowing to evade capture. 8 Nigerian men (ages 23-41) + 1 Thai man (36, from Udon Thani); 4g cocaine seized. More is expected from swallowed packets. Khaosod English, The Thaiger, Bangkok Post October 21, 2025 Bangkok (Ratchaprarop nightclub) Dawn raid on 127 revellers after 2-month surveillance. A Nigerian couple was identified as key suppliers to tourists. 1 unnamed Nigerian man + his Thai wife (at large); 12g cocaine seized. 22 others (11 Thais, 11 foreigners) tested positive. Punch Nigeria, Thai Examiner September 3, 2025 Samut Prakan (Srinakarin Road condo) NSB tip-off raid on illegal entrants from Laos. A couple ran cocaine sales in Sukhumvit. Part of a larger Nigerian network. Nigerian man Ukwe Vincent Chisom (33) + Thai girlfriend Kesinee “Lek” (30); 99g cocaine, phones, luxury goods (700,000 baht value) seized. Thai Examiner, Khaosod English March 7, 2025 Bangkok Airport NSB intercepted body packers from Brazil. 2 unnamed Nigerian men; multiple cocaine pellets recovered. Sahara Reporters October 20, 2025 Bangkok (Ratchathewi pub) Intelligence-led raid; the Nigerian tried to flee. 1 unnamed Nigerian + 10 other foreigners (positive tests); linked to sales network. Thai Examiner

These raids highlight tactics like visa overstays, illegal border crossings (e.g., from Laos), and the use of tourist visas for cover. Tourists have reported feeling unsafe due to aggressive sales and related crimes like pickpocketing.

