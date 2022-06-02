Convicted Pedophile Arrested in Thailand After Fleeing Scotland

A convicted pedophile is to be extradited back to Scotland after eight years on the lam for possessing child porn and then fleeing to Thailand.

46-year-old William Dempster from Scotland, convicted of being found in possession of indecent images of children, in 2014 has been arrested in Thailand on an Interpol red warrant.

Dempster was convicted in May 2014 but fled to Thailand before being sentenced.

Dempster was arrested in Pattaya after the National Crime Agency, Police Scotland, and the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok Thailand conducted extensive investigations.

He will now be extradited to Scotland from Thailand.

Meanwhile, a foreign tourist broke into a Bangkok Bank branch in the northern province of Mae Hong Son yesterday. He smashed his way through several glass doors with rocks and proceeded to cause significant damage inside the bank.

Police detained him and discovered he had overstayed his visa.

Mr. Kent Douglas Meades destroyed 2 glass safety doors at the entrance of the bank, 4 more glass doors, 3 computer screens, 2 desk partitions, and 1 printer.

According to the Thaiger, observers filmed the man picking up rocks from his motorbike and throwing them at the bank, but did not intervene due to his violent and bizarre behavior.

Kent admitted to breaking into the bank and destroying the property, but he refused to state what his motivations were. He did not steal anything. A total of 25 rocks were found in the man’s motorbike.

After checking Kent’s passport, the police discovered that he was living illegally in the kingdom. He had a one-month tourist visa which ran out on April 17.