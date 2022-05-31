Briton Jailed for 8 Years for Murder of Bar Worker in Thailand

A court in Thailand on Tuesday convicted a 51-year-old British man of the 2014 murder and dismemberment of a 27-year-old Thai woman.

Her dismembered body was found in a suitcase dumped in the Mae Klong River.

A criminal court in Kanchanaburi, Thailand sentenced Shane Kenneth Looker to eight years in prison for killing 27-year-old bar worker Ms. Laxami Manochat in a hotel room and disposing of her body.

Looker was the only person seen on camera leaving the hotel, with a bellboy reporting his large bag was so heavy it took two people to carry it, and a hotel cleaner reporting that the bedsheets were bloodstained.

An official at the court in Kanchanaburi said that though the defendant was found guilty of charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison, the court reduced his sentence by half to eight years without suspended punishment due to his confession.

A court official said Looker has been ordered to pay more than 10 million baht in compensation to Laxami’s mother, as well as two million baht to the murdered woman’s daughter.

On Nov 6, 2014, Laxami’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase stuffed with stones and dumped into the Mae Klong River.

Mr. Looker’s DNA was later discovered under her fingernails.

On Jan 28, 2015, the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for “murder and concealing the death or cause of death by hiding, moving, or destroying a body”.

After lying low in his holiday home in the seaside resort of Hua Hin, Kanchanaburi for weeks he then boarded a train to Malaysia, and from there he headed for Spain.

In June 2017, Spanish authorities acting on an international arrest warrant arrested Looker on the party island of Ibiza.

He fought an exhaustive legal battle against extradition, claiming that he would be treated inhumanely in Thailand.

After Thai authorities made assurances that he would not face the death penalty, the European Court of Human Rights rejected his challenge, and he was sent to Thailand for trial in July.