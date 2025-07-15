Biden Says White House Staffers Did Not Give Pardons Without His Knowledge.

(CTN News) – It has been denied that Joe Biden’s inner circle of advisers clandestinely granted multiple pardons and commutations in the final hours and days of his presidency.

The former president refuted claims of being incapable of making clemency choices and asserted his ignorance of them during an interview with the New York Times published on Sunday. He stated, “I created each and every one of them.”

Biden said, “They are cognizant of it,” calling the claims “liars.”

In his final days in office, Donald Trump was granted mercy three times by both his predecessor and successor. This involved reducing the sentences of numerous nonviolent drug offenders and commuting the sentences of 37 federal death row convicts to life imprisonment without the chance of release.

He also showed mercy to his son, Hunter Biden, for federal tax and handgun offenses. Additionally, he awarded anticipatory pardons to many members of his close family, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and his chief public health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Conservatives argue that Biden’s executive orders, pardons, and commutations, executed by an autopen printer that replicates a signature, complicate the verification of his personal approval, rendering them potentially legally invalid.

In a Sunday interview with the Times, Biden refuted the accusation, asserting that he was physically incapable of signing the majority of the instructions.

Biden stated, “The autopen is legal.” “You are aware that it was enacted by previous presidents, including Trump.” The fundamental issue, however, is that we are addressing a substantial population.

Trump called Biden’s Monday interview remarks “a significant scandal.”

Trump asserted, “I assure you he was oblivious to the document’s contents he was endorsing—I assure you,” however he provided no proof to substantiate his claim. He subsequently reaffirmed his previous position, arguing that the numerous letters from youth ought to be addressed by the autopen.

Biden’s remarks occurred shortly after Kevin O’Connor, his White House physician, declined to respond to inquiries from a congressional committee led by Republicans examining the former president’s mental acuity during his tenure and his awareness of documents featuring his “autopen” signature.

O’Connor’s invocation of his constitutional rights against self-incrimination and his refusal to answer questions were vehemently criticized by James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, who stated that “it is evident that there was a conspiracy to conceal President Biden’s cognitive decline.”

Trump contends that the lack of handwritten signatures renders the autopen pardons issued to members of the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack inconsequential.

In other words, Joe Biden neither signed them nor, more significantly, was aware of their existence. In March, Trump made a post on his social media platforms.

Two months before his inauguration, Trump declared 1,500 unconditional pardons or commutations for his supporters who perpetrated the Capitol attack following his defeat in the 2020 election to Biden.

This started his second term.

Trump, who often used a Sharpie to sign directives in front of cameras, has additionally utilized an autopen. He exclusively engages in this practice for “insignificant documents” or to endorse correspondence originating from “letters of support for youth, individuals experiencing health issues, etc.”

Trump elucidates this matter, however. Trump deems it disgraceful that the president utilizes an autopen to sign documents, even pardons. A president faces no restrictions regarding the use of an autopen.

The United States Department of Justice determined in 2005 that the president could use an autopen to sign legislation. Barack Obama was the first president to achieve this feat in 2011.

Republicans have previously refuted claims that Biden was unaware of the documents issued in his name.

In June, he asserted, “I was accountable for the decisions rendered during my presidency.” “I held accountability for decisions regarding executive orders, legislation, proclamations, and pardons.” It is irrational and unfounded to assert that I did not.

In a recent interview with the Times, Biden said Republicans will utilize the autopen problem as a diversion.

He stated that they had consistently disseminated erroneous information regarding almost all of their enterprises. “The most efficacious strategy is to redirect attention and concentrate on a separate subject.” Moreover, I contend that this is the topic of our discourse.

SOURCE: TG

