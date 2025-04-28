Murderer of Transgender Woman Mutilated Her Body to “Play” With It

PATTAYA – A 42-year-old Chinese man has confessed to killing a transgender woman in Pattaya after she refused to have sex with him, police said. After her death, he mutilated her body, saying he wanted to “play” with it.

Police identified the suspect as Fu Tongyung, who admitted to murdering Woranan Pannacha, 25, who was from Nong Khai city in northeast Thailand. Fu met Woranan near South Pattaya beach on Friday evening. They swapped WeChat contacts, and at that point, Fu believed Woranan was a cisgender woman.

Around 9 pm, Woranan contacted Fu and went to his rented room, where they agreed on sex for 8,000 baht.

Fu told police that Woranan later changed her mind and refused sex. He asked for half of his money back. They argued. According to Fu, Woranan scratched his face and kicked him off the bed. He climbed back onto the bed, sat on her, and strangled her.

Afterwards, he dragged her to the bathroom and used scissors to cut open her breasts and remove silicone implants.

He told police he wanted to “play” with the body, so he cut open her torso and removed her heart. He then washed himself and his body, slept, and in the morning tried to leave Thailand via Suvarnabhumi airport.

Police arrested him at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, on Saturday.

Fu said he had never been diagnosed with any mental illness but admitted he lost control after being attacked. He worked as a welder in China and had visited Thailand three times. On his first trip, he came with a tour group, but the last two times he travelled alone.

He denied taking Woranan’s lungs, which were missing.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Anek Sathongyu said Fu’s confession matched evidence. The victim’s lungs were missing, but police found only a water bottle in Fu’s bag. The suspect allegedly apologised for his actions.

Crimes Against Transgender Women in Thailand

Despite Thailand’s progressive image, transgender individuals face significant barriers. The lack of legal gender recognition means transgender people carry identification documents that do not reflect their gender identity, leading to discrimination in employment, education, healthcare, and interactions with authorities.

A 2021 Human Rights Watch report noted that the 2015 Gender Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender expression, is poorly enforced, with only 27 cases reviewed between 2016 and 2019, often without punishment for perpetrators.

Transgender women, particularly those with intersectional identities (e.g., sex workers or ethnic minorities), face heightened discrimination. A 2018 World Bank survey found that 77% of transgender individuals were denied job applications due to their gender identity, and 40% reported workplace harassment.

Verbal harassment, stalking, and sexual violence are prevalent, with a 2019 UNDP survey indicating that 16% of LGBT respondents experienced sexual assault. Reports indicate that police often downplay sexual crimes against transgender individuals, placing the burden of proof on survivors. This discourages reporting and perpetuates impunity.

While Thailand is known for its visible transgender population and gender-affirming surgeries, societal acceptance is superficial. Trans women, often referred to as “kathoey,” face stigma, particularly in rural areas, and are stereotyped in the media. Some Buddhist beliefs view non-traditional gender identities negatively, further marginalising transgender individuals.

