Transgender Community in Thailand Offered Free Hormone Therapy

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has allocated 145.63 million baht to the National Health Security Office to provide hormone therapy for 200,000 transgender individuals.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak stated that the ministry is backing the government’s push for marriage equality by focusing on the physical and mental health of gender-diverse communities.

He highlighted the growing acceptance of various gender identities and explained that transgender individuals often need hormone therapy to align their physical traits with their identity.

As part of its 2025 budget planning, the National Health Security Board approved 145.63 million baht to fund healthcare services, including hormone therapy, for transgender people. This funding is expected to benefit approximately 200,000 individuals.

Mr Anukool emphasized that this initiative will help reduce healthcare inequalities.

Previously, those seeking hormone therapy had to pay out of pocket, making it inaccessible for many. This often led to health risks when individuals turned to unregulated and unsupervised hormone treatments.

He also noted that in addition to hormone therapy, the National Health Security Office offers other medical and public health services to transgender individuals, ensuring equal care similar to what is provided to the general population.

These services include medical treatment, health promotion, disease prevention, and rehabilitation, ensuring everyone can access proper care.

While Thailand is seen as one of the most tolerant countries for LGBTQ+ communities, transgender professionals have called for further progress in workplace policies and gender-inclusive laws.

A report on LGBTQ+ issues in Asia reveals that Thai society recognized transgender identities as early as the 14th century.

However, during the 19th century, Western influences, including the criminalization of homosexuality, impacted the region. It wasn’t until after World War II that the LGBTQ+ community became more visible in Thailand.

The country has since made progress in supporting LGBTQ+ rights. For example, the Gender Equality Act was introduced in September 2015.

Thailand also hosts Miss International Queen, the world’s largest transgender beauty pageant. These efforts, alongside Bangkok’s vibrant transgender-friendly areas and popular ladyboy shows, reflect gradual steps toward improving the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Hormone Therapy in Thailand

Hormone therapy in Thailand offers affordable, quality care for those seeking treatment for hormonal imbalances or transitions. Many clinics specialize in therapies for menopause, low testosterone, or gender-affirming care, with experienced doctors guiding patients through the process.

Costs are often lower than in Western countries, and the quality of care meets international standards. With modern facilities and personalized treatments, Thailand has become a popular destination for hormone therapy. Always research clinics and consult qualified professionals to ensure safe and effective results.

Related News: