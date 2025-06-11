Crime

Man Stabs Woman 31 Times After Discovering She Was Married

PHITSANULOK – Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after he attacked and killed a 43-year-old woman, claiming he had just found out she was married and had a family. The suspect also turned on bystanders trying to help, forcing police to step in and stop him. The attack left the woman with 31 stab wounds.

On Tuesday, police and emergency crews rushed to the scene after getting a call about a stabbing near a school in Wang Thong district. They found the woman, named Ratchada or “Mod,” dead in the carport of her home. She had stab wounds on her right side and back.

The victim’s husband, 50, broke down in tears upon seeing his wife’s body and collapsed. Rescue workers had to assist him on-site.

The attacker, Mr Wutthipong Nimman, was quickly arrested. He worked as a singer at a well-known restaurant in Phitsanulok.  Officers seized a 30 cm kitchen knife from him and took him in for questioning.

During the initial interview, Mr Wutthipong told police he had been in a secret relationship with the victim for three years. He said he only recently learned she was married and had lived with her husband for 10 years. He also claimed he had just been diagnosed with a serious illness, which added to his stress.

Before the incident, he rode his motorcycle from his home to Wang Thong, where the victim ran a small shop near the school. He brought a knife and, after arriving, attacked her. The woman tried to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house, but he chased her and continued his assault.

Juti Sriwichai, 55, who saw the incident, heard shouting and rushed out. He witnessed the violent attack and said the suspect tried to stab him as well, but police arrived in time to control the situation.

The victim’s 18-year-old son said Wutthipong had visited their house many times to borrow money. He was unsure about the claim that his mother was in a relationship with the attacker and wondered if it was just an excuse after she refused to lend him more money.

Kunakorn Jaijon, 33, a band leader and friend of the married victim, described her as hard-working and caring. He said she had worked with his band for years and was a good person. The community was shocked and upset by the violence.

Locals gathered at the scene, asking police to bring the attacker back for a crime scene reenactment. Many expressed sadness, saying the victim was friendly and had never caused trouble.

Police are still investigating and have charged the suspect with premeditated murder. They are collecting more evidence to support the case.

Infidelity in Thailand, including among married women, is a complex issue influenced by cultural, social, and legal factors. A 2024 report from Insider Monkey noted Thailand’s infidelity rate at 51% in Southeast Asia, with 59% of married women admitting to extramarital affairs.

Some sources suggest Thai women may cheat discreetly due to societal pressures, often for emotional or financial reasons rather than purely sexual ones. For example, long-distance relationships or financial dependency can drive infidelity.

Adultery is grounds for divorce under Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code (Section 1516). Spouses can sue the third party (e.g., a lover) for compensation, with potential fines up to 5,000,000 THB (US$140,000). Evidence like messages or photos is admissible if filed within a year of discovery.

