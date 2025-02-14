Police Bust Drug Gang in Chiang Mai Seizes Assets Worth 118 Million Baht

Thailand’s Deputy National Police Chief, alongside officers from the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), launched a raid targeting a major drug network known as the “Kaowboy Borkeo” group in Chiang Mai Province. The operation resulted in the seizure of assets worth over 118 million baht.

On Thursday, Pol. Gen. Prajuab Wongsuk, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, joined other high-ranking officials executed search warrants at four targeted locations in Chiang Mai, along with multiple other sites across various provinces, aiming to arrest key members of the Kaowboy Borkeo drug network and confiscate their assets.

This crackdown stems from previous arrests. On December 4, 2024, narcotics police apprehended four suspects with 999 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 1,200 kilograms of ketamine in Chachoengsao. On August 10, 2024, ten suspects were caught with 1,500 kilograms of ice in Chanthaburi.

These investigations uncovered a trafficking route from border areas, leading to the arrests. In January 2025, authorities seized 600 kilograms of ice packaged in 30 sacks. Further investigations revealed individuals involved in smuggling, some still at large, who coordinated transportation and acted as escorts for drug shipments.

It was also discovered that the group laundered drug money through real estate businesses using relatives as front owners.

Armed with this evidence, authorities obtained nine arrest warrants and conducted raids at 20 locations across Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Phayao, and Nong Khai. Region 5’s ONCB supported the operation by seizing assets at four sites in Chiang Mai’s Samoeng, Doi Saket, and San Sai districts.

Seized items included four land plots with buildings valued at 6.4 million baht, two commercial buildings worth 10 million baht, and three vehicles valued at 1 million baht, totalling 17.4 million baht.

In total, the operation seized 45 assets, including 10 properties worth 40 million baht, 18 additional land plots valued at 54 million baht, a longan orchard worth 17 million baht, 11 cars worth 6.6 million baht, and five motorcycles valued at 200,000 baht.

The total value of assets seized was approximately 118.3 million baht.

Authorities are continuing their efforts through the “Seal Stop Safe” plan, focusing on patrolling border areas, monitoring suspects, disrupting inner networks, and leveraging advanced technology to suppress drug-related activities.

This comprehensive approach targets production, distribution, and financial operations within drug networks, ensuring the dismantling of these criminal organisations in line with the government’s directives.

