Laos Military Base Hit Near Thai Border

CHIANG RAI – On Sunday, military forces in Chiang Rai were on high alert after several explosions and gunfire were reported from the Lao side of the border opposite Wiang Kaen in Chiang Rai.

The incident occurred near the village of Phu Pha Mon, Pak Tha district, Bokeo province, right along the Mekong River separating Thailand and Laos.

Major General Kidakorn Chantra, the Pha Muang Task Force commander, said gunfire could be heard at various locations across the river from Wiang Kaen, especially near Ban Phu Pha Mon and opposite Por Subdistrict in Laos.

These sounds happened several times throughout the day and into the night.

The gunfire came from unknown armed groups attacking a military base in Bokeo Province, Laos. During the incident, a 7.62mm bullet landed on the Thai side, piercing the roof of a home in Rom Fah Pa Mon village, Moo 15, Por Subdistrict. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The bullet is believed to be a stray round from the fighting across the border. Thai military units increased patrols and kept watch along the entire border area, as more shooting could be heard from spots between Phatang and Phu Chi Fa, about 2 kilometres inside Lao territory.

Maj Gen.Kidakorn Chantra sent a formal letter to the Lao authorities in Bokeo, asking them to investigate the incident and asking for updates.

He also requested extra care to protect local people, as the stray bullet caused concern among residents and could affect peace in the area. The letter stressed Thailand’s respect for good relations with Laos, respect for each country’s sovereignty, and hope for continued strong cooperation.

After the incident, authorities in Bokeo, Laos, sent instructions to police, village chiefs, and local officials to be on high alert. They were told to watch for suspicious groups or armed gangs who might cause more trouble, especially along border areas at risk of more attacks.

Security forces were ordered to stay ready with both manpower and weapons, and to keep monitoring the situation around the clock.

Military base in Bokeo Province, Laos

In 2012, a new outpost was established in Meuang Mung, Bokeo, for joint Mekong River patrols involving Lao and Chinese military personnel. A Chinese nationalist website called it “China’s first military base abroad,” but this appears to be an exaggeration, as it is a small, cooperative security post rather than a full military base.

Bokeo’s proximity to the Golden Triangle (Laos, Thailand, Myanmar) makes it strategically significant for security operations, but no records confirm a modern military base.

The Lao People’s Armed Forces maintain a presence nationwide, but Bokeo is not highlighted as a key military hub. The province is more noted for tourism and trade, with the recent opening of Bokeo International Airport in 2024, funded by Chinese investment.

Related News: