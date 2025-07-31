Shooting at Kam Lon Festival Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Wounded in Southern Thailand

NAKHON Si THAMMARAT – The third Kam Lon Festival in the Lansaka district took a tragic turn on Tuesday night after gunfire left two people dead and seven hurt.

According to police and local media, the shooting broke out during the popular event, raising fresh concerns about gun crime in Thailand, especially after a recent deadly incident in Bangkok.

Trouble started in tambon Kam Lon, where festival guests were watching live acts, including singer Baw Vee. Witnesses say Ek Wangsai, 41, got into a heated dispute with Wannit “Lawyer Aong” Kanchanaphairote, 42.

When onlookers tried to step in, Wangsai is said to have pulled out a gun and shot around ten rounds into the crowd. Videos shot by people at the scene captured the panic that followed.

One of the victims, Chatree Markkarach, 53, who helped organize the festival, was killed when he stepped in to break up the fight. Authorities have not released the name of the second person who died.

Wannit Kanchanaphairote suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. Five other men and one woman are also receiving care for gunshot wounds.

The Bangkok Post reported that Ek Wangsai, who has a record of firearm and drug offences, tried to escape but was caught by police after being injured. He is currently under arrest in the hospital.

Lansaka police chief, Pol Col Praphat Srisangkajorn, confirmed that Wangsai was released from prison not long ago and often caused trouble after drinking. Officers are using video and witness statements to piece together what happened as panicked crowds ran for safety.

This shooting comes soon after another violent attack in Bangkok. On 28 July 2025, a former market worker shot and killed five security guards and a female vendor at Or Tor Kor Market before taking his own life.

The attack, thought to be driven by a long-running feud, also left three others hurt. The location, in the busy Chatuchak area, has put extra pressure on officials to improve public safety in busy public spaces.

Thailand faces frequent issues with gun violence. Lax gun laws and widespread firearm ownership have led to repeated tragedies. Al Jazeera points out that Thailand has some of the highest gun ownership rates in Southeast Asia.

Recent incidents include the 2020 Nakhon Ratchasima case, where a soldier killed 29 people, and the 2022 nursery attack in Nong Bua Lamphu, which left 36 dead, among them 22 children.

In October 2023, a 14-year-old used a modified gun to kill two people at Siam Paragon Mall.

Following the Kam Lon Festival attack, local officials are reviewing safety at public events. “Our community is heartbroken,” said a Lansaka district officer who asked not to be named.

“We are working closely with the police to make sure those responsible face justice and to keep such tragedies from happening again.”

As Nakhon Si Thammarat grieves, many are demanding stricter gun laws and stronger safety measures. With two mass shootings in a week, worries about violence at public gatherings are rising.

Police are still investigating the festival shooting, but many locals remain shaken by the violence at what should have been a joyful occasion.

The Kam Lon Festival is an annual event held in the Lansaka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, specifically in tambon Kam Lon. Information about the festival’s cultural or traditional significance is limited, but it appears to be a local community event that draws significant attendance.

