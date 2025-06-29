Act of Kindness Leads to the Stabbing of Grocery Store Owner

KAMPHAENG PHET – A small grocery store owner in Kamphaeng Phet suffered serious injuries after allowing customers to shelter from the rain and drink alcohol inside her store. A drunken misunderstanding led to a violent fight when a woman, thinking she had been insulted, attacked the shop owner.

Her partner then stabbed the shop owner and a friend, leaving both with severe wounds. The suspects have fled to Phetchabun.

This incident came to light when the grocery store owner’s brother posted a video of the altercation on Facebook. The footage shows the moment when the attack happened, with the caption expressing anger towards the attackers and demanding justice.

Reporters visited the scene to speak with Miss Yupaporn Laongsri, 24, who owns the small shop in Khlong Sookjai village, Thungthong subdistrict. She pointed out where the fight happened and explained that she knew the couple involved but was not close to them.

On the evening of June 22nd, around 8:30 pm, the couple arrived with two others, bought liquor, and sat at the concrete table in front of the grocery shop. When it started to rain, Yupaporn invited them to continue drinking inside.

She then called an older male friend to keep her company, but they sat separately from the group.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Grocery Store Owner Gets Stabbed

Yupaporn overheard the group talking about their family situation but did not get involved. The couple, already drunk before arriving at the shop, were talking loudly. At one point, Yupaporn laughed with her friend, which the woman in the group, Miss Panyakarn (age 34, wearing yellow), misunderstood as mocking.

This led to a confrontation. The woman accused Yupaporn of laughing at her. Yupaporn explained that she wasn’t, but the argument escalated.

The woman suddenly grabbed Yupaporn by the hair. During the chaos, the woman’s partner, Mr. Yutthakan (age 40), came around with a knife and stabbed Yupaporn three times.

She managed to break free, but he then turned and stabbed her friend, Mr. Panuswat Kaewthasen, 34, leaving him badly injured.

Panuswat managed to fight off the attacker, who ran outside and tried to return to the grocery store but was stopped.

The woman in yellow also tried to continue the fight, but Yupaporn’s parents intervened. The couple then quickly left the scene. Relatives rushed Yupaporn and her friend to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital, where they stayed for four days.

Yupaporn is now calling on police to arrest the couple as soon as possible. CCTV footage captured the entire violent event.

Police investigator Lt Col Damrong Subinmitr confirmed that the case is under review and evidence is being collected. Both suspects fled on the night of the attack, but police have located them in Phetchabun.

The authorities are waiting for medical reports on the victims before finalising charges. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to bring the suspects to justice.

Violent crimes, including stabbings, are relatively rare against foreigners but are more common in specific areas like Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and tourist hotspots such as Phuket or Koh Phangan.

Stabbings in Thailand

Incidents often involve interpersonal disputes, drug-related violence, or domestic issues. For example, 2019 saw notable stabbing cases in Bangkok involving young men over small debts or gang-related conflicts.

Stabbings are more frequently reported in urban areas like Bangkok or in the context of nightlife, where alcohol or drugs may escalate conflicts.

Compared to countries with high stabbing mortality rates (e.g., South Africa at 16.95 per 100,000), Thailand’s rate is significantly lower. Knife-related violence is more common in regions with tight gun control, like Thailand.

While Thailand is generally considered safe for tourists, with a lower crime threat than many U.S. cities, violent incidents like stabbings can occur, particularly at night or in isolated areas. Travellers are advised to stay vigilant, especially in crowded or nightlife settings.

Related News: