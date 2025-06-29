Prime Minister Paetongtarn Offers Support to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – On Saturday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with Deputy Interior Minister Teerarat Samrejvanich, senior ministry officials, and disaster relief leaders, flew from Don Mueang Airbase to Mae Fah Luang Airport. Their visit focused on the ongoing flood situation across Chiang Rai.

Her team arrived at Mae Fah Luang Airport at 10:20 am, where Chiang Rai MP La-ong Tiyapairat (Pheu Thai Party) and Deputy Governor Rujtisak Rangsi gave an update. Supporters in red shirts waited to greet Paetongtarn, giving her encouragement and flowers. She chatted with locals and took selfies, smiling and relaxed.

The visit continued in Ban Sop Pao, Mae Pao sub-district, Phaya Mengrai district. Paetongtarn heard updates from Agriculture Deputy Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakon and Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk.

The governor reported that floodwaters were receding and the situation was improving. Rain was still in the forecast, so teams would review damage and plan support for affected families as soon as things settled.

Ms Paetongtarn also handed out relief packages to those hit by the floods. She asked residents about their needs and listened to their concerns. Many encouraged her to “stay strong”, with some telling her not to be discouraged by criticism on television.

She responded with a smile, saying that criticism comes with being Prime Minister, but support from the people means a lot.

The PM also asked the Interior Ministry to speed up support and compensation, stressing that people should not wait too long.

At 11:35 am, Paetongtarn visited Wat Santikhiri in Phaya Mengrai district to give more relief packages. She told the crowd she came mainly to encourage, as she knew the heavy rain since 26 June had caused damage many had never seen before.

She promised the government would help everyone return to normal life as soon as possible. She thanked everyone, including the governor and local officials, for taking care of their communities. She also told the Interior Ministry to process relief payments quickly so people do not have to wait.

Ms Paetongtarn shared that she not only wanted to give support but also received encouragement from the people herself, especially from the warm welcome at the airport. She said these visits are a chance for everyone to lift each other’s spirits and create good memories together.

Prime Minister Delivers Thai ID Cards to Ethnic Groups in Chiang Rai

She then visited Mae Chan Wittayakom School in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district to meet with ethnic groups who have now received Thai citizenship. She was joined by key officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and local government leaders.

The Prime Minister reviewed updates on efforts to resolve statelessness and legal identity issues. The government has worked to address the needs of those who migrated into Thailand before 1999, with records showing over 340,000 individuals registered, along with more than 143,000 of their children.

At the event, the Prime Minister handed out national ID cards and said she was honoured to return and share this good news. She stressed that everyone now has the right to apply for confirmation of their status, receive a national ID card and access their full rights as citizens, joining in the growth of Thailand.

She recalled visiting these communities three years ago, hearing firsthand about the struggles caused by not having a national ID card, which limited access to public services. The Prime Minister said these stories moved her deeply and inspired her to push for real solutions, which have now come to pass.

She highlighted that the government has made steady progress on this issue, including cutting the approval time for applications to just 5 days. These changes have now gained Cabinet approval and will come into effect on 30 June.

