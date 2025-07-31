Crime

Former Police Officer Arrested for Threating Shop Owner With Handgun

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
NAKHON SAWAN – A 25-year-old singer was left shaken after a confrontation with a retired police officer at a noodle shop in Takli, Nakhon Sawan. The incident happened around 2 am when the singer, Mr. Sorawit Kerdsai, asked a customer to move his car, which was blocking the entrance and parked away from the curb. Mr. Sorawit explained that he just wanted to prevent an accident.

The man, later identified as a retired Deputy Police Commander, reacted angrily. He replied with harsh language, saying he could pay for any damage and told Sorawit not to interfere.

The argument grew heated. Moments later, the retired officer returned, holding a gun, threatening Sorawit inside the shop. The tense exchange was captured on video and quickly spread online. Fearing for his safety, Sorawit ran to hide behind a refrigerator.

Sorawit went to Takli Police Station and filed a complaint with Lieutenant Niyut Yotsombat. The retired officer later turned himself in, claiming the gun was only a BB gun.

Police charged him with carrying a firearm in public without a permit and intimidation. He was released temporarily while police examine the weapon and continue their investigation.

According to Thai Media, Mr. Sorawit shared that he approached the situation with good intentions but was met with insults and threats. He added that the officer seemed intoxicated. Sorawit said he will see the case through to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Veena Chaiwat, the noodle shop owner, told police the retired officer is a regular who often orders spicy noodles and speaks loudly but usually keeps to himself. On the day of the incident, he first ordered food but then said he no longer wanted it.

She heard the argument and tried to calm things down, suggesting that Sorawit go home, but the dispute escalated.

Police are gathering more evidence and will call both sides in for further questioning. The weapon will also be checked to confirm what type it is before the case goes to court.

Thailand faces significant challenges with handgun-related issues, driven by high gun ownership, lax enforcement, and loopholes in regulations. It has one of Asia’s highest civilian gun ownership rates, with an estimated 10.3 million firearms (15.1 per 100 people) in 2017, of which about 4 million are illegal.

Handguns are more accessible than rifles or shotguns due to stricter controls on long guns. The country has a high rate of gun-related deaths, with 4.45 violent gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2016, surpassing many Southeast Asian neighbours.

Mass shootings, though rare, have spotlighted the issue, such as the 2023 Siam Paragon mall shooting by a 14-year-old using a modified blank gun, killing two, and the 2022 Nong Bua Lamphu massacre by a former police officer, killing 36.

Jeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
