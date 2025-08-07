Tourists Warned About Fake Hotel Booking Scams on Facebook

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are warning travellers about a sharp increase in fake hotel booking scams on Facebook. These scams target tourists with special discount rates, leaving many out of pocket and damaging Thailand’s position as a popular holiday spot.

Tourism is central to Thailand’s economy, making up around a quarter of its GDP. In 2025, scammers will have used more advanced tactics to trick people. The Royal Thai Police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau reported over 26,000 online scam cases this year, with losses close to 4.65 billion baht (US$138 million).

More than half of these cases involved fake booking sites. Scammers use social media, especially Facebook, to offer hard-to-believe deals on hotel rooms and pool villas.

Police Region 2, which covers tourist-heavy areas like Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat, reported 34,570 cybercrime cases just in July. Fake hotel bookings topped the list. Pol Lt Gen Yingyod Thepjamnong, head of Police Region 2, shared details of a recent case.

Officers arrested a man known as “Aiw,” who ran a fake Facebook page selling hotel stays. “Scammers prey on tourists’ trust, offering discounts that seem unbeatable,” he said. “But when guests arrive, there’s no booking, and their money has vanished.”

Most scams work through Facebook pages designed to look like real hotels or agencies. Tourists are pressured to pay in full or put down deposits under the promise of limited-time offers. When they show up, they find out the reservations never existed.

The payment accounts disappear as well. In one case in Pattaya, police arrested three people accused of taking 700,000 baht from visitors through these tricks.

Financial and Emotional Impact

Victims of these scams can lose significant amounts, sometimes their entire savings. The stress and disappointment hit hard, especially for those who end up stranded or without a place to stay.

A TAT spokesperson said that these scams not only take money from people but also harm Thailand’s image as a safe and friendly travel destination. “We’re working to keep tourists safe and protect our tourism industry,” the spokesperson said.

E-commerce scams make up 40% of cybercrime in Thailand, with fake bookings a growing problem. Each day, about 700 new scam cases are reported. Since 2023, the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) has helped people report issues quickly and freeze scammer accounts, but the problem keeps growing.

Facebook’s Involvement and Actions

Facebook is the main platform used by scammers. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society warned Meta, which owns Facebook, about scams that affected more than 200,000 users in 2023.

Meta has acted against fraud by removing 1.2 billion fake accounts and 322 million pieces of spam from April to July 2024. The company also runs programmes like “We Think Digital Thailand” and “#StayingSafeOnline” to help people recognize online scams.

Yet, many experts say Meta’s efforts are not enough. Dr Daisy Kanagasapapathy from RMIT University Vietnam pointed out that social media companies must take further steps, such as using verification badges, so people can easily spot real businesses.

In Thailand, there are talks about making this a standard practice, with the TAT pushing for tighter control over travel-related social accounts.

Practical Advice for Tourists

The TAT and Thai police are advising travellers to be cautious when booking online. Pol Lt Gen Yingyod recommends checking the authenticity of any booking site before paying. Tourists should look for official websites, read reviews and avoid offers that seem unrealistic. Anyone who comes across suspicious deals can call the Tourist Police on 1155 or the AOC on 1441.

Extra tips for safe bookings include:

Use official hotel websites or trusted booking platforms such as Traveloka.

Do not pay through unverified social media pages.

Keep records of all transactions, like receipts and messages, for possible reports.

Contact the bank straight away to stop any payments if a scam is suspected.

Working Together to Protect Tourism

Keeping Thai tourism safe depends on teamwork. The TAT is working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to improve online security. Companies like Traveloka use advanced systems and around-the-clock monitoring to spot scams.

Thai police have also issued 165 arrest warrants for suspects in Cambodia as part of a larger crackdown on cross-border crime.

With 36 million visitors expected in 2025, stopping these scams matters for everyone. Tourists are advised to double-check bookings, use reliable sources and stay alert to protect their trip to Thailand from unpleasant surprises.

