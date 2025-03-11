Hong Kong’s Diginex Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell Following Record-Breaking IPO Performance

Diginex Limited, a Hong Kong based tech-focused company driving innovation in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, reached a major milestone by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 6, 2025.

This achievement follows a successful IPO on January 22, 2025, which garnered overwhelming investor support. The IPO has positioned Diginex among the top-performing Nasdaq-listed IPOs of the last ten years.

Beyond its Nasdaq debut, Diginex has secured secondary listings on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange. The move reflects the company’s ambition to grow its presence globally, focusing on Europe, North America, and Asia. By capitalizing on the rising interest in sustainability and evolving ESG regulations, Diginex aims to drive growth and establish itself as a leader in the sustainable RegTech sector.

Words from Leadership

During the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony, Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex, shared his vision: “Our journey as a public company is just beginning. At Diginex, our mission is clear: to innovate sustainable RegTech and help businesses worldwide adopt responsible practices.”

Pelham added, “We have bold plans to use the expertise of our executive team and board to become the top player in sustainable RegTech. We’ll achieve this through organic growth, strong partnerships, and strategic acquisitions in what is becoming a more consolidated and mature industry.”

Nasdaq representative Kristina Ayanian highlighted Diginex’s remarkable market performance: “Since its IPO in January, the company’s share price has grown nearly 17 times. This makes it the best-performing small-cap stock of 2025 and one of the most successful Nasdaq IPOs of the past decade.”

Leading the Way in ESG Innovation

Diginex is recognized as a trailblazer in ESG reporting technology and advisory services. The company is led by a team of experienced investment bankers who have identified gaps in the ESG compliance market. Using their expertise, they have developed advanced SaaS platforms and tools, including:

diginexESG : A top-tier platform for ESG reporting.

: A top-tier platform for ESG reporting. diginexLUMEN : A data-driven tool for sustainability insights.

: A data-driven tool for sustainability insights. diginexAPPRISE : A solution focused on supply chain transparency.

: A solution focused on supply chain transparency. diginexADVISORY: A consulting service to guide ESG strategies.

These tools empower businesses to make informed decisions, adapt to ESG risks, and strengthen their operations for long-term success.

Recently, Diginex launched an ESG Ratings Support Service to provide businesses with reliable tools for navigating complex ESG demands. This addition aligns with the company’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and help organizations meet global sustainability standards.

Growth and Partnerships

Diginex plans to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to accelerate its expansion, particularly in Europe and the United States. By aligning with leading players in the ESG sector, the company aims to solidify its position as a market leader in sustainable RegTech.

Diginex actively collaborates with organizations following international standards like the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The company’s ESG platform is ISO-certified and endorsed by leading frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and the World Economic Forum. As a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), Diginex underscores its dedication to global sustainability.

Serving a Global Client Base

Diginex supports many clients, from major corporations like Coca-Cola, HSBC, and Unilever to small and medium-sized enterprises. Its services span nearly 30 countries, including markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. This global reach has established Diginex as a trusted partner, helping businesses navigate ESG regulations and adopt sustainable practices.

Diginex is Looking Ahead

With an outstanding IPO performance, a clear focus on global growth, and a commitment to ESG innovation, Diginex is well-positioned to lead the sustainable RegTech industry. Chairman Miles Pelham said, “We’re staying true to our values and pushing forward to advance responsible business practices worldwide through technology. The future is bright—this is just the start.”

