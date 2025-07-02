Canadian Man Busted With 3.2Kg of Heroin at Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK – Thai customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport arrested an unnamed Canadian passenger for trying to smuggle 3,235 grams (3.2Kg) of heroin to Taiwan. Thai Customs Officials noticed something odd about the man’s luggage. It was heavier and thicker than usual.

They used an X-ray machine, which showed items inside that looked suspicious. Officers then asked the Canadian to open his bags.

When they searched the suitcase, officers found several women’s handbags packed with clothes and shoes. Inside the lining of the suitcase, they discovered grey packages wrapped in black tape. These packages were packed with carbon paper and clear plastic bags filled with white powder. Tests confirmed it was heroin.

The handbags looked thicker than normal and had new stitching along the sides. Officers decided to inspect them further. After cutting open the walls of the bags, they found more grey packages inside. Every package tested positive for heroin.

In total, officers seized 3,235 grams of heroin, with an estimated value of just over 1 million baht, or about $30,770. The Canadian man was due to fly from Bangkok to Taiwan on China Airlines.

He now faces charges for trying to smuggle heroin out of Thailand and for possessing narcotics without permission. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau has taken over the case and will continue to investigate.

According to a spokesperson from the Thai Customs Department, there have been 28 heroin seizures so far in the 2025 financial year. The total amount taken during this period is about 97.87 kilograms.

In Thailand, trafficking heroin, classified as a Category I narcotic under the Narcotics Act B.E. 2522 (1979), is a serious offence with severe penalties. The punishment for trafficking, which includes importing, exporting, or possessing large quantities of heroin with intent to distribute, can include:

Life imprisonment or the death penalty for large-scale trafficking, or if the offence is deemed for distribution purposes. Specifically, possession of more than 20 grams of heroin with intent to sell may trigger the death penalty, though it has reportedly not been used for drug offences since 2009.

For possession of heroin (without intent to distribute), penalties include 1 to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 THB (approximately $600–$6,000), or both.

For sale or possession with intent to distribute, penalties escalate to 4 years imprisonment up to the death penalty, with fines ranging from 80,000 to 5,000,000 THB (approximately $2,400–$150,000).

Foreigners convicted of trafficking may face extradition after serving part of their sentence, though this is rare for drug crimes. Always consult a legal professional for case-specific advice, as judicial discretion and circumstances can affect outcomes.

