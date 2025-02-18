Can the Body Fully Recover from Alcohol Addiction Through Alcohol Rehab?

Alcohol addiction is one of the major problems facing the world today. As of 2024, over 200 million people globally struggle with alcohol addiction, and more than 3 million die annually due to alcohol-related issues.

If you’re battling alcohol addiction, you must have probably heard of alcohol rehab. But what does it mean? Does it really work? Can it help your body fully recover? In this blog, we’ll take a look at alcohol rehab and see if it truly works. Let’s get started!

What is Alcohol Rehab?

Alcohol rehab is a structured treatment process designed to help individuals struggling with alcohol addiction or alcohol use disorder (AUD) regain control of their lives. Various organizations, including medical institutions, non-governmental organizations, and private rehab centers like Harp Cocaine Addiction Treatment Centres offer alcohol rehab programs. These programs can be either inpatient or outpatient.

If you choose an inpatient rehab program, you will be admitted and stay at the rehab center for the entire duration of your treatment. During this time, you’ll undergo medical evaluations to identify underlying conditions contributing to your addiction. You’ll also receive education on the dangers of alcohol abuse, and participate in counseling sessions.

Outpatient rehab, on the other hand, does not require admission. Treatment is provided through scheduled appointments at any convenient location. Patients receive similar therapy and support in an outpatient program as in inpatient rehab. The only difference between the two is that you’ll be able to maintain your daily routines in an outpatient alcohol rehab program.

Can You Fully Recover from Alcohol Addiction After Alcohol Rehab?

Yes, the body can fully recover from alcohol addiction through alcohol rehab. If you enroll in an alcohol rehab program, you’ll be taken through several stages that are clinical enough to help your body system recover fully. These stages include:

Recovery Kickoff: The first stage of any drug addiction rehab program, including alcohol addiction treatment, is recovery kickoff. During this stage, patient history of alcohol use will be assessed to ensure the best treatment plan is given. An example of treatment to expect during this phase is detoxification – a process that clears alcohol from the body. The primary goal of this stage is to encourage individuals with alcohol use disorder to actively participate in their treatment and commit to abstinence.

Early Abstinence: Early abstinence, which is the second stage of alcohol rehab, is a crucial stage as it often determines the success of the program. Unfortunately, many patients usually find it difficult to cope at this stage because of several challenges, which include withdrawal symptoms such as headache, nausea, confusion, mood swings, and pressure from peers to drink. However, to overcome these challenges, alcohol rehab centers like the Harp Cocaine Addiction Treatment Centres will introduce you to some coping strategies. These strategies include engaging in alternative activities instead of drinking or joining self-help groups that provide support and guidance to ease the challenges of abstinence.

Early abstinence, which is the second stage of alcohol rehab, is a crucial stage as it often determines the success of the program. Unfortunately, many patients usually find it difficult to cope at this stage because of several challenges, which include withdrawal symptoms such as headache, nausea, confusion, mood swings, and pressure from peers to drink. However, to overcome these challenges, alcohol rehab centers like the Harp Cocaine Addiction Treatment Centres will introduce you to some coping strategies. These strategies include engaging in alternative activities instead of drinking or joining self-help groups that provide support and guidance to ease the challenges of abstinence. Abstinence Maintenance: Once you have maintained sobriety for 90 days, you will transition to the third stage, which is abstinence maintenance. In this phase, you’ll learn to recognize triggers, risk factors for relapse, and strategies to avoid them. Additionally, you’ll receive follow-up care to support long-term sobriety.

Abstinence Maintenance: Once you have maintained sobriety for 90 days, you will transition to the third stage, which is abstinence maintenance. In this phase, you'll learn to recognize triggers, risk factors for relapse, and strategies to avoid them. Additionally, you'll receive follow-up care to support long-term sobriety.

Restoration Phase: Once you've completed the abstinence maintenance stage, you'll move to the final phase – restoration phase. During this stage, you'll learn how to apply everything you've gained from the earlier phases in real life experience. You'll even be introduced to some strategies that will help you cope during this period. For example, you'll be encouraged to build social relationships with non-drinkers and engage in recreational activities that don't involve alcohol.

In all honesty, alcohol rehab programs take time. However, if you adhere to medical and psychological strategies in each phase, your body system will fully recover from alcohol without any complications.

Is Alcohol Rehab Expensive?

The cost of an alcohol rehab program is not as expensive as you think, though it varies based on several factors, including the type of treatment. For example, if you choose outpatient rehab, it may cost around $1,000. Meanwhile, the cost of inpatient programs may range from $3,000 to $4,000.

Final Thoughts

Alcohol rehab is a proven way to treat alcohol addiction. While it may take some time to complete alcohol rehab phases, you can be confident that your body will gradually recover and return to a healthier state after the program. We wish you strength, healing, and a happy recovery!

