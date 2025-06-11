Manhunt Intencifies for Double Murder Suspect in Chiang Rai Mountains

CHIANG RAI – Authorities are still searching for a 55-year-old man, suspected of killing his wife and her brother in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai. The shocking incident has left the local community afraid, with many residents moving away until only a handful remain. The local preschool has also closed temporarily as a safety measure.

Police, soldiers, border patrol officers, and local leaders have joined forces to search the area, believing the suspect is still hiding nearby. He is armed and has threatened to harm his wife’s whole family, which has made the search more urgent. The Mirror Foundation was called in to help, bringing a team equipped with thermal drones to assist the search effort.

Since Monday, officers have been sweeping likely hiding spots around the village. Heavy rain has made the job harder. The forested area is thick, with steep, rocky hills and muddy, slippery paths made worse by the downpour. There are also many leeches, adding to the challenge.

Relatives of Mr. Chanchai Yangworakul, the 44-year-old brother of Ms. Tong Saeyang, have agreed not to hold his funeral according to tribal customs until police catch Song Por. They want justice before laying him to rest.

Rom Fa Pha Mon has turned quiet as a result of the ongoing manhunt. Fearful for their safety, most villagers have left to stay with relatives elsewhere. Only 23 residents remain out of more than 400.

The local nursery, managed by the Por Subdistrict Administrative Organization, has also shut its doors. On 10 June, Mr. Noraset Kamalasgamuth, the head of the subdistrict, visited the area to assess the situation.

He explained that the preschool, with 14 children enrolled, was closed from 9 June onwards to keep both children and staff safe. No one is attending now, and the centre will stay closed until police arrest the suspect or the situation improves.

Mr. Noraset asked law enforcement to act quickly, as the community remains anxious while the suspect is still free.

Mr. Noraset also spoke about Mr. Chanchai Yangworakul, the latest victim, who served as a local council member. He described Chanchai as a hardworking and respected representative who had been elected multiple times.

Losing such a key community figure has shaken everyone. The village is deeply unsettled, and he expressed concern for the emotional well-being of the residents.

Related Chiang Rai News: