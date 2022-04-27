Six Charged with Recklessness Over Death of TV Actress Nida

Police have now pressed charges against the six people connected to the drowning death of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong. The 6 face charges of recklessness in causing death, giving false statements, and concealing evidence to help offenders.

Investigating police detectives determined the TV actress fell from the stern of a speedboat and was hit by its propeller before drowning in the Chao Phraya River in February.

On Tuesday, police held a press conference at the Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters to conclude their investigation into the death of the 37-year-old TV actress.

According to court documents, Mr. Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit (the speedboat owner) was charged with, recklessness causing death, driving a boat without a license, dropping objects into the river, giving false statements, failing to attach the boat name to the vessel, and driving a boat with an expired registration.

Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun the boat operator was charged with recklessness causing death, driving a boat without a license, using a boat with an expired registration, and also dropping objects into the Chao Phraya River.

Ms. Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat was charged with recklessness resulting in death.

The charges against Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn include concealing evidence to help offenders and dropping objects into the river.

Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, Nida’s manager, was charged with giving false testimony and concealing evidence.

A charge was filed against Peam “Em” Thamtheerasri for concealing evidence and using others to provide false statements.

TV Actress fell overboard and drowned

Nida and the first five suspects were on the speedboat with her on the Chao Phraya River on the evening of February 24. During the incident, the TV actress fell overboard and drowned.

In footage that police said was captured by surveillance cameras on Feb 24, an object was seen at the stern of the boat near Pibul 1 pier in Nonthaburi at 22:33 pm. Within a minute, it was gone.

A moment later, a person stood up on the boat, the boat then slowed and circled in the Chao Phraya River. Nida’s body was found to have 22 wounds between her thigh and ankle.

The wound on the inner side of her right thigh was 7 centimeters wide, 26 centimeters long, and 1.5-4.5 centimeters deep. The wound’s dimensions matched that of the propeller blade on the speedboat.

Reckless act leading to death

According to Pol Lt Jirapat Phumjit, Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner, Tangmo did not simply fall from the boat, there was a reckless act that led to her death.

The police were told the TV actress was at the stern of the boat by witnesses. According to experts, a person falling from the stern of the boat would be sucked in by the propeller if the boat was moving slowly.

As a result of being struck by a propeller, Tangmo would have cried out, water would have filled her lungs and she would have drowned instantly. The damage to her leg would have prevented her from being able to swim, so she would have drowned.

Additionally, he said that everyone on board was drunk and that someone had encouraged the five people who remained on board to delay meeting the police. This was in order to avoid being prosecuted for driving under the influence.

According to Pol Lt Gen Jirapat, they were advised to tell police they had a little to drink.