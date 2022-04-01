TV Actress Nida’s Second Autopsy Reveals 22 Wounds

After a second autopsy, a doctor has confirmed that TV program star Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo,” had 22 wounds on her legs, but she did not have any broken teeth, fractured bones, or wounds on her face and head.

These findings address some of the 11 suspicious points raised by the TV program star’s mother and were revealed today by the forensic scientists at the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute for Forensic Science (CIFS), who performed the second autopsy.

According to Thanakrit Chit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, the CIFS has responded to most of the issues raised by Nida’s mother Thursday.

The remains of Nida could not be examined in some cases due to their poor condition.

Furthermore, he said most clarifications or findings related to the points in question were communicated to the mother in writing. The Justice Ministry had the consent of the mother’s lawyer to release parts of the autopsy report to the media.

Nida’s mother’s suspicions

Deputy Director, Assistant Director, CIFS. Dr. Worawee Waiyawuth explained that the first autopsy conducted by the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine was up to standard. He added, however, that the second autopsy focused on the 11 matters raised by the mother of the deceased tv show star.

A second autopsy provided answers to most of Nida’s mother’s suspicions, according to CIFS Director Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul. The autopsy reports had been sent to Nida’s mother, but the police could request the report under the law.

The second autopsy was performed on Nida on March 17th, findings include:

• No traces of wounds on the head

• No wounds found on the face

• No wounds in the neck which might have suggested strangulation

• The burn wound on the chest was examined.

• Reports on the 22 cuts to the legs and wounds on foldable joints have been made.

• No wounds found on the back of the deceased

• Reports on examination of the windpipe and genitals of the deceased have been made.

• Fingernails were clipped for re-examination.

• clothes worn by the deceased during the 2nd autopsy were different from those worn on the day of her death.

Lawyer Decha Kittivittayanan, who attended the press conference, said he would consult the police handling the case about the autopsy findings, and whether they are useful or not. He added that the second autopsy findings are not significantly different from the first, except for the 22 small wounds on the leg, about which he will consult with forensic experts.

While on a private speedboat trip on the Chao Phraya river with friends, the 37-year-old tv show star fell into the water and drowned.

As two people have been charged with negligence, the case has captured the country’s attention, especially because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the actress before her death, as well as the conflicting testimony of her friends, which led to suspicions of foul play.