Thailand Lawmaker Wants Executions of Drug Dealers Streamed Live

A Senator in Thailand has stirred controversy by suggesting that the death penalty be imposed more regularly and executions be broadcast live as a deterrent to drug crime. Senator Amat Ayukhen suggested harsher penalties against drug dealers, including more death sentences.

Ms. Angkhana, the former chairperson of Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission, was shocked by Senator Amat Ayukhen’s comments. The senator suggested tougher punishments for drug traffickers, including more frequent use of the death penalty.

Mr Amat proposed establishing a specialized court for drug cases to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months. He also called for public broadcasts of executions as a way to discourage drug-related crimes.

Although many inmates have received death sentences for various offences, Thailand has not executed since June 2018, when a convicted murderer was given a lethal injection. Before switching to lethal injection in 2003, executions in Thailand were conducted by firing squad.

Ms. Angkhana criticized Mr. Amat’s suggestions, arguing they would not prevent drug crimes and would instead harm human dignity and promote violence. She warned that broadcasting executions could expose young people to graphic violence and violate Thailand’s laws against torture and enforced disappearances.

She emphasized that solving the drug issue requires a comprehensive strategy targeting major offenders. While she supported strict enforcement of drug laws, she stressed the importance of protecting human rights.

When asked if Mr. Amat’s views reflected those of the Senate, Ms. Angkhana clarified that they were his personal opinions. However, she acknowledged that several senators standing alongside him during his statement might give the impression of broader support.

She also pointed out that imposing the death penalty is a complex process. It requires a court’s decision, concrete evidence, and a conviction for a severe crime.

“Statements like these risk normalizing extreme measures. His proposal also conflicts with Section 6 of the enforced disappearance law. I don’t think the senator fully considered the far-reaching consequences,” she said.

On Tuesday, Mr Amat admitted his proposal might appear harsh but insisted it was necessary to tackle the issue seriously. He made his remarks after a Senate briefing by Sirisuk Yuenharn, the deputy secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board.

Death Penalty in Thailand

Thailand still legally allows the death penalty, though no executions have occurred since 2018. While there is an unofficial pause on executions, the government has not abolished the practice.

The death sentence in Thailand is carried out through lethal injection. However, executions are not immediate. Those sentenced may appeal their case in two higher courts and seek a royal pardon.

A 2014 survey by Mahidol University lecturer Srisombat Chokprajakchat revealed that over 41% of Thais supported keeping the death penalty, while only 8% wanted it abolished. Many who backed capital punishment believed it was the most effective way to deter serious crimes like murder and rape.

The Thai government has argued that the death penalty is essential to maintaining order and preventing severe crimes.

