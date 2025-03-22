Cyber Police Shut Down Online Gambling Operations in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – Cyber police raided two online gambling hubs in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du and Mae Chan areas, discovering over $700 million in annual transactions. Arrests included a Phrae-based admin and a local couple managing gambling websites for years.

On March 21, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiewpan, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), directed officers to investigate reports of online gambling operations in Chiang Rai. Pol. Maj. Gen. Kritchat Bumrung-rattanayos and other senior officers led the operation with a task force targeting two key locations.

The first raid occurred at a Ban Du resort, where officers executed a court-approved search warrant (No. 86/2568). They arrested a 36-year-old man from Phrae, identified as Nattawut, in a rented room. Seized items included a computer, two mobile phones, and a bank account book.

Nattawut confessed to working as an admin for the gambling site “IMBA369,” which boasts over 14,000 members. The site processes over $50 million monthly, totalling $600 million annually. He handled website promotions, advertisements, and financial records for over four years, earning a monthly salary of $30,000.

The second operation targeted Mae Chan’s Pa Tung area home with another court-approved warrant (No. 87/2568). Officers arrested a 26-year-old man, Phongsakorn, and his 27-year-old wife, Rattikan. Confiscated items included a computer, two laptops, and two mobile phones.

The couple admitted to managing the sites “ROYAL BET” and “TIME DELEY,” which collectively serve over 50,000 members. Their combined operations generate more than $100 million annually. Over the past year, their roles involved handling customer support, marketing, and user registrations for the platforms, and they earned $15,000 each per month.

Authorities charged the suspects with organizing illegal gambling activities online without proper authorization. This includes promoting, advertising, and encouraging others to engage in gambling.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong noted the government’s commitment to cracking down on online gambling platforms that harm communities and youth. Investigations uncovered three major websites—IMBA369, ROYAL BET, and TIME DELAY—offering various gambling options, including slot games, card games, live casinos, sports betting, and lotteries.

The police are taking further legal action against all individuals involved.

