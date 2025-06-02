Chinese Arrested in Pattaya After Compatriot Shot During Dispute

PATTAYA – Police in Pattaya arrested three Chinese nationals, aged 24 to 32, after one of them shot another Chinese man during an argument at a rented house on Saturday.

About 20 officers, including some in plain clothes, surrounded the property on Soi Khao Makok 6/4 in Moo 4 village around noon as the suspects tried to escape. Police responded quickly after getting reports of a fight and gunfire at the single-storey home at about 11:30 am.

Ju Bin, 32, admitted firing three shots into the ground during a dispute with Qiyang Song, 26, who owed him 500,000 baht and had tried to borrow even more that day.

One bullet bounced and hit Qiyang’s right ankle, breaking it and causing heavy bleeding. Qiyang was taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for treatment. Police said the three suspects, including a woman, had all overstayed their visas.

At the scene, officers also found illegal drugs in a Mercedes-Benz used by the group. All three denied owning the drugs.

Investigators checked a registered 9mm pistol used by Ju Bin, as well as a decommissioned police motorcycle found at the house earlier. Ju Bin faces charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

On the same night, police were called to Pattaya Beach Road where a 54-year-old Sri Lankan tourist, Sepala, was attacked. The incident happened around 10:30 pm on Soi 13/3.

Rescuers found Sepala bleeding from a head wound. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the police station with the alleged attacker for further questioning.

The suspect, Mintran Buran, 29, a transgender woman, admitted she struck Sepala in the head several times with a high-heeled shoe. She said the tourist asked to confirm her gender and agreed to pay 2,000 baht for her services.

After allegedly touching her once, he did so again without paying, leading to an argument. Mintran said she grabbed his shirt collar, and he responded by pulling at hers, scratching her chest. Angry, she struck him with her shoe four or five times.

Sepala told police he only wanted to check Mintran’s gender and decided to back out of the deal. He claimed Mintran grabbed his collar and attacked him as he tried to walk away.

Pattaya is known for its busy nightlife and draws visitors from around the world. Most visitors feel safe, but like any major tourist city, problems can happen. Violent crimes are uncommon but do occur, especially late at night or after heavy drinking.

The city also attracts foreign criminals, including gangs from Russia, China, and other countries. These groups are often involved in drug sales, money laundering, and other illegal activities. Many target tourists while blending in with the crowds.

Pattaya welcomed about 20 million tourists in 2024, making it one of the top travel spots worldwide. Although crime happens, serious cases affect only a small number of visitors. Many expats and tourists say that if you avoid risky behaviour, such as drinking too much or walking alone at night, you are likely to feel safe in Pattaya.

