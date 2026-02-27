Man Shot and Killed After Opening Fire on Police

NAN – A late-night confrontation on a rural road in Tha Wang Pha District in Nan Province has ended with a 36-year-old man being shot and killed after he opened fire on police while fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police Major General Daret Kanlaya, chief of Nan Provincial Police, told reporters the incident happened on Rural Highway 4022 near Ban Huak, Moo 4, Saen Thong Subdistrict, Tha Wang Pha, Nan on Feb. 25, 2026.

The deceased was identified as Mr. Phattharakon (last name withheld), 36. Officers believe he had used methamphetamine and had also been drinking with a 63-year-old man in the village earlier that day. After that, he reportedly became aggressive and started shouting and causing a disturbance.

Police Officer’s Wife Threatened

According to police, the man rode a motorcycle around the village looking for a police officer who lived there, but he didn’t find him. During the search, he allegedly threatened the officer’s wife.

Witnesses said he pulled bullets from a waist pouch and asked her which one she wanted, frightening residents. As a result, villagers called the police for help.

When officers identified themselves, the man sped off toward Ban Na Nun, a larger nearby community. Along the route, his motorcycle crashed. Police moved in to control the situation, but he reportedly pulled a .38-caliber revolver and fired four shots at officers. The bullets struck the radiator and windshield of a patrol vehicle.

Police returned fire to protect themselves. During that exchange, a person riding as a passenger with the suspect was hit and injured by one round. Even so, the suspect got back up, rode off again, and continued shooting, including at passing vehicles and at police units arriving as backup.

Suspect Was a Meth User

Officers then fired back with a 9 mm handgun, shooting two rounds that hit the suspect. His motorcycle fell in the middle of the road. Police said he still tried to reload to keep fighting, but he collapsed with heavy bleeding. Rescue efforts followed, and officers rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police searched the waist pouch and reported finding spent casings, a packet that had contained methamphetamine, and drug-use equipment. However, they did not find any remaining drugs, and they believe he used them before the incident.

Police Major General Daret said the man previously had a stable family life and was the father of a 1-year-old child. He also had received a provincial certificate of recognition in the past. Later, he became involved with drugs and was sent for treatment at Nan Hospital three times. Officers also had to restrain him during several past episodes.

In an earlier incident, he allegedly claimed he was a soldier of King Taksin, waved a knife, and performed sword-like movements in the village before being taken for treatment. Police suspect long-standing resentment tied to earlier arrests and treatment may have played a role in the violence.

Authorities said they will review the use of firearms under standard procedures to keep the investigation clear and fair for everyone involved.

