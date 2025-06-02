JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Over 54,000 Qualify, Rajit Gupta Tops with 332 Marks

The results for the highly awaited JEE Advanced 2025 examination have been officially announced. Students can now check their scores by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Out of 1,80,422 candidates who appeared this year, 54,378 students have successfully qualified for this fiercely competitive exam.
Rajit Gupta Achieves All India Rank 1 with 332 Marks
Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top position in JEE Advanced 2025, scoring an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.
IIT Kanpur Releases Final Answer Key and Results
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, the conducting body for JEE Advanced 2025, published the final answer key and results on June 2. Candidates can access their scorecards and the final answer key by entering their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number on the official portal.
Earlier, response sheets were released on May 22, followed by a provisional answer key on May 26. The final answer key now enables students to compare their answers with the official solutions accurately.
How to Check Your JEE Advanced 2025 Result
- Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number
- View and download your scorecard
- Keep a printed copy for the upcoming JoSAA counselling process
JoSAA Counselling Opens for Qualified Candidates
Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling. JoSAA manages seat allocation across 23 IITs, 32 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 38 other centrally funded technical institutions (GFTIs). The detailed counselling schedule is expected to be released soon.
Steps to Download the Final Answer Key
- Go to the official site: jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Final Answer Key” link
- Select Paper 1, Paper 2, or both as required
- Download the PDFs for your reference
- Use the answer key to cross-check your answers and finalize your score
