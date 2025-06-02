JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Over 54,000 Qualify, Rajit Gupta Tops with 332 Marks

The results for the highly awaited JEE Advanced 2025 examination have been officially announced. Students can now check their scores by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Out of 1,80,422 candidates who appeared this year, 54,378 students have successfully qualified for this fiercely competitive exam.

Rajit Gupta Achieves All India Rank 1 with 332 Marks

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top position in JEE Advanced 2025, scoring an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.

IIT Kanpur Releases Final Answer Key and Results

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, the conducting body for JEE Advanced 2025, published the final answer key and results on June 2. Candidates can access their scorecards and the final answer key by entering their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number on the official portal.

Earlier, response sheets were released on May 22, followed by a provisional answer key on May 26. The final answer key now enables students to compare their answers with the official solutions accurately.

How to Check Your JEE Advanced 2025 Result

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number

View and download your scorecard

Keep a printed copy for the upcoming JoSAA counselling process

JoSAA Counselling Opens for Qualified Candidates

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling. JoSAA manages seat allocation across 23 IITs, 32 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 38 other centrally funded technical institutions (GFTIs). The detailed counselling schedule is expected to be released soon.

Steps to Download the Final Answer Key

Go to the official site: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Final Answer Key” link

Select Paper 1, Paper 2, or both as required

Download the PDFs for your reference

Use the answer key to cross-check your answers and finalize your score

Source: The India Express