Police Pursue Drug Lord Linked to 1.5 Tonne Crystal Meth Bust in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – Drug suppression police have uncover a drug network led by a former special forces sergeant who disguised a six-wheel truck to look like a military vehicle. The truck was used to transport 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine.

A shootout took place with police in the Mae Salong mountains, resulting in arrests and injuries. The suspect, known as “Sia Jiw,” is a 40-year-old man connected to multiple properties and a lavish lifestyle.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Police Lt Gen. Kritthapol Yisakorn, Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, Pol Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, Police Maj Gen. Kittakorn Chantra, Commander of Pha Muang Task Force, along with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and relevant agencies held a press conference at Chiang Rai Provincial Police.

Pol Maj. Gen. Manop said soldiers and police from multiple units, including local stations and regional divisions, were involved in a joint operation on March 7-8 that led to the capture of seven suspects.

Two suspects were injured during a shootout. Authorities also seized a green six-wheel truck disguised as a military vehicle, 1,500 kilograms of crystal meth hidden in metal barrels, weapons, ammunition, grenades, and military-style uniforms.

He highlighted that this is one of the largest drug busts in recent years. The network used military-style deception to evade detection. The injured suspects were reportedly former soldiers dismissed from service due to drug-related offences.

Authorities estimate the seized drugs, intended for international markets, are worth approximately 1.5 billion baht. He praised the team’s bravery in stopping the operation.

Police revealed that the drug network is linked to Sia Jiw, also known as Mr. Chutithan, a 40-year-old from the Mae Salong area. He owns luxury homes in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, and Mae Chan, Chiang Rai, as well as a durian plantation in Chiang Saen and a resort in Chiang Rai city.

Authorities have been monitoring his activities for over three years, dating back to 2023, but he remained elusive until early March.

On March 6, authorities observed Sia Jiw meeting with six associates at his resort in Chiang Rai. The following day, the group travelled to a durian plantation in Ban Saeo before splitting into five vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a six-wheel truck disguised as a military transport, headed to Mae Salong. Police intercepted the truck on March 8 near the Santikhiri Village memorial, where they found large barrels filled with crystal methamphetamine.

The area was cordoned off, and at 4:30 a.m., a white Toyota Fortuner carrying two men and a woman approached the scene. A shootout erupted after the suspects opened fire, leaving two injured. Four others were arrested at a checkpoint in Mae Chan, bringing the total number of suspects to seven.

On March 9, authorities expanded their investigation, conducting searches at Sia Jiw’s property. They found additional barrels, weapons, ammunition, grenades, and military-style uniforms. One uniform bore Sia Jiw’s name.

At his durian plantation, officers found one of his mistresses along with military-style clothing and another vehicle believed to have been used in the operation. The confiscated assets are valued at an estimated 40 million baht. Arrest warrants have been issued for Sia Jiw.

The operation has ties to a 2024 case where military personnel intercepted a truck carrying 1,413 kilograms of crystal meth in Mae Fa Luang, although no suspects were apprehended at the time. Investigators linked the operation to Sia Jiw using a mobile phone left at the scene.

The six-wheel truck involved in the recent case was found to be a civilian vehicle painted to resemble military transport.

The licence plate number belongs to a decommissioned vehicle. The Royal Thai Army confirmed the truck was not registered with the military, and the weapons found were illegal.

Authorities continue to investigate and dismantle the network as they pursue leads to capture Sia Jiw.

