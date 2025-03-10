Chiangrai United Loses to Bangkok United 3-2 in Away Game

Chiangrai United put on a strong performance but lost 3-2 to Bangkok United in an action-packed match. Bangkok United dominated the first half, scoring twice to take the lead.

Chiangrai United fought back in the second half, netting two goals to level the score. However, a late penalty sealed the win for Bangkok United.

At the 9th minute, Bangkok United intercepted a short pass from Chiangrai and sent a long ball to Mahmoud. He sprinted to make his shot, but his left-footed attempt went wide.

At the 11th minute, Sifkovic passed to Nitipong, who pushed forward on the right wing before attempting a cross. Unfortunately, it missed its target and went out.

Goal! At the 24th minute, Harris Stewart sent a cross from the right wing to Jordan Emavi, who headed it into the net, giving Chiangrai a 1-0 lead.

Goal! At the 33rd minute, Peeraphat delivered a deep ball to Mahmoud, who passed to Pogla before receiving it back to equalize for True Bangkok United, making it 1-1.

Goal! At the 36th minute, Thitiphan played a low ball to Mohsen, who set it up for Nitipong. His right-footed shot found the back of the net, putting Bangkok ahead 2-1.

In the 40th minute, Bangkok earned a corner, and Sanuran Tinchom got a chance from the rebound, but his left-footed strike missed the frame.

Goal! At the 44th minute, Harris Stewart sent a long pass to Junilo Cesar, who headed the ball into the net, tying the game at 2-2.

After 45 minutes, the score was level at 2-2 between True Bangkok United and Singha Chiangrai United.

Just one minute into the second half, Emavi headed the ball toward Sanukran, who attempted a shot on target, but Pattiwat made an excellent save.

At the 52nd minute, Nitipong crossed from the right for Mahmoud, whose header was deflected by a Chiangrai defender, leading to a corner. Moments later, Thitiphan sent a ball into the box for Mohsen, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar, keeping the score tied.

In the 69th minute, Mahmoud made another solo effort but saw his left-footed shot deflected out for a corner by Chiangrai’s defence.

At the 72nd minute, Thitiphan crossed to Sifkovic, who headed the ball from inside the box. However, Apirak managed to block the attempt.

In the 90+2nd minute, Nitipong made another cross to Mahmoud, who set up Jaradi for a shot, but it sailed over the bar.

In the 90+4th minute, the referee reviewed a VAR decision and awarded a penalty to True Bangkok United after Julio Cesar fouled Rungarut Phumichanthuek.

Goal! At the 90+6th minute, Mohsen Al-Gasseni calmly converted the penalty to give Bangkok United a 3-2 lead.

Despite their efforts, Chiangrai United couldn’t find an equalizer in the remaining time. The match ended with True Bangkok United claiming a 3-2 victory, earning three crucial points and closing the gap to league leaders Buriram United to just two points, with one game still in hand.

In their next match, Bangkok United will face Port FC in the Thai League 2024/25, set for Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Pat Stadium.

Starting Lineups:

True Bangkok United: Pattiwat Kammai (GK), Peeraphat Notchaiya, Everton Goncalves (CB), Manuel Tom Bier, Nitipong Selanon (Chakphan Phraisuwan 90+13’), Wisarut Imura (Rungarut Phumichanthuek 52’), Mohsen Al-Gasseni, Thitiphan Puangjan (Tosawat Limwannasathien 90+13’), Richairo Sifkovic (Bassel Jaradi 81’), Pokklaw Anan, Mahmoud Eid (Suphan Thongsong 90+13’).

Singha Chiangrai United: Apirak Worawong (GK), Lee Junmun (Thanasak Srisai 90+10’), Jordan Emavi, Ralph Dias, Lee Seungwon (Atikhun Meethuam 73’), Sanukran Tinchom, Jonnata Versura (Sitthichok Kunnu 90+10’), Thaksadanai Jaihan (Montri Promsawat 84’), Junilo Cesar, Thanawat Phimyo, Harris Stewart.

ChiangRai United Standings

Chiangrai United is currently on the 13 place in the Premier League table. Last game played with Bangkok United, which ended with result: Win Bangkok United 3:2.Leading players Chiangrai United in all leagues is: Kannoo 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva 4 goals, Stewart 2 goals, Prachuapmon 2 goals, Jaihan 1 goals, Promsawat 1 goals, Pimoytha 1 goals, Julio Cesar 1 goals, Lee 1 goals, S. Suvannaseat 1 goals. In 25 matches scored 22 goals, an average of 0.88 goals per game. 8 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 15 defeits. In 40.00% matches the total goals in the match was over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 72.00% matches the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 8 matches Chiangrai United has not lost the goal. In 7 games, both teams have scored goal. Average goals: 0.88 per game