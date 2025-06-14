Nurse in Chiang Rai Recovering After Being Attacked By Madman

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai are urging women to be extra careful after a nurse was attacked late at night while riding home on her motorcycle. Police have asked residents to report any suspicious behaviour right away so they can act fast.

According to police, a young nurse from Chiang Rai reported that while riding her motorbike back to her dorm, she was attacked by a madman on another bike who kicked her vehicle, causing her to fall. He then tried to drag her off the road and into a ditch, attempting to assault her.

The attack happened late at night, near the Hong Or intersection in Doi Hang, Chiang Rai. The victim, Ms. Rin, 23, had just finished her shift at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital. The frightening incident has left her bruised and emotionally shaken.

According to Rin, she was heading home alone when, about 200 metres from her dorm, a man on a grey Honda motorbike came up beside her and kicked her bike over. After she hit the ground, the man parked his bike, grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her into the grass beside the road. He used his hands to choke her and tried to assault her.

She fought back, managed to break free and screamed for help. Her resistance and cries alerted people nearby, so she escaped and ran for help. She suffered bruises on her arms and legs from the struggle.

The police in Chiang Rai are now investigating and searching for the attacker. The incident has left many people in the community shocked and concerned about safety at night.

Attacks on women in Chiang Rai are pretty rare. Most people feel safe walking around, even at night. If you do run into trouble, call the local police right away or dial 119 for help. The local police officers take these cases seriously and respond quickly.

It’s always smart to stay aware of your surroundings in any city, but Chiang Rai remains a friendly place for locals and travellers alike. If you have any concerns, don’t wait to reach out. Your safety comes first.

