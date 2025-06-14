Google Search Has Introduced a New Feature: Audio Overviews.

(CTN News) – Google announced on Friday that it is currently investigating the feasibility of utilizing audio overviews for particular search terms.

The general public was informed. The first product to make these capabilities accessible to the general public was NotebookLM, a Google product that aids users in taking notes and undertaking research. NotebookLM was the first to make the functionality available.

The information technology colossus claims that Audio Overviews will utilize its most recent Gemini models to offer customers an additional method of consuming and analyzing information. The implementation of this feature aims to provide customers with a more comprehensive experience.

According to a blog post published by Google, “An audio overview can assist you in gaining a sense of the terrain, providing a hands-free, convenient method of assimilating information, whether you are multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience.”

“An audio summary can assist you in immersing yourself in the subject matter.” “Your overall experience can be enhanced by an audio summary.”

A Google Labs operating system is available to users.

Celebration of its first day of public availability occurs on this day. Google has announced that consumers will be granted the opportunity to generate a brief audio overview by inputting a specific question, provided that the company deems it advantageous to permit this feature.

Google will provide users with the opportunity to utilize this feature whenever it is accessible, provided that it is deemed beneficial. A rudimentary audio player will be displayed to you after you have generated an audio overview.

This player includes controls for playback and pausing, a button for level control, and the ability to adjust the playback speed to your liking.

Google will integrate connections into the audio player to facilitate the demonstration of the sources from which the information is sourced. If you have listened to an audio overview and are interested in obtaining further information on a specific subject, you have the option of tapping on the provided links to continue your search.

Additionally, the Labs section provides the ability to indicate whether you would like to grant each audio overview and experiment a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.

Additionally, the trial may receive a negative evaluation. Furthermore, you have the option of assessing the investigation as a whole as having a positive outcome.

By employing the Audio Overviews feature, NotebookLM users can produce a podcast featuring virtual hosts that are propelled by artificial intelligence and are generated from papers that they have shared with one another. One potential method of accomplishing this is to utilize the documents that they have exchanged.

These publications may include the prescribed readings or the legal documents for the course. With the launch of Gemini in March, Google unveiled Audio Overviews, a new feature.

Google introduced this novel feature.

In the latest update to Google Search, Google has improved AI Overviews, which are summaries created by artificial intelligence for specific searches. The inclusion of Audio Overviews in Search enhances the capabilities of AI Overviews.

The Search section of the interface provides users with the ability to access Audio Overviews. Google has created a tool called Audio Overviews to accommodate individuals who are aural learners or who are seeking new and more accessible methods of understanding information.

Google’s AI Overviews and other AI-powered products are significantly reducing the traffic that news publishers receive, according to a recent study published in the Wall Street Journal.

Today, the announcement of the discovery came just days after the general public received the research study’s results. Remember, we made this discovery just days after we published the research. Keep in mind that this is an extremely significant fact.

