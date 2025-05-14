Chiang Rai Man Murders 2-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Dumps Her Body in River

On Tuesday, Police in Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai, arrested a 35-year-old man for murdering his 2-year-old stepdaughter, then disposing of her body in the River. He was charged with concealing a death, moving, and destroying the body to cover up the crime.

Pol. Col. Songkran Sanwong told reporters that on May 10, police got a report from Mrs. Namu that her 2-year-old daughter, who lived with her mother and her stepfather, Mr. Chamnarn, in Ban Huai Phueng, Moo 2, Mae Salong Nai, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai.

Mrs. Namu said her daughter had been missing from home since late at night.

When officers asked Mrs. Namu for details, she said Mr. Chamnarn had carried the child out of the house that night. He then disappeared, raising her suspicions and concern.

Police began searching for him the next day and found him walking along a village road. He claimed he had not seen the missing girl. Officers noticed his odd behaviour and decided to test him for drugs. He tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine, leading to drug charges.

Soon after, Mr. Chamnarn admitted that late at night, he had picked up the child and thrown her to the floor of their home five times, which caused her death. The girl’s mother did not witness the incident.

He then put her body in a sack, strapped it to his motorbike, and dumped it in the Khum River, about five kilometres away from their house in Moo 11, Mae Fah Luang.

Police took Mr. Chamnarn to the spot where he disposed of the body. Relatives and villagers helped search the river and found the girl’s body caught between rocks, about 500 metres downstream.

Police sent her body to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for an autopsy and detained Mr. Chamnarn.

Investigators found that Mrs. Namu began living with Mr. Chamnarn after separating from her previous husband about six months earlier. They believe Mr. Chamnarn was on drugs at the time of the crime.

When he heard the child crying loudly, he lost his temper and attacked and killed her, then dumped her body in the river.

Methamphetamine use in Chiang Rai, Thailand, is a significant issue, driven by the province’s location in the Golden Triangle, a historic hub for drug production and trafficking near Myanmar and Laos.

Methamphetamine, particularly in the form of “ya ba” (methamphetamine pills) and crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), is widely used, especially among adolescents and young adults. Studies indicate that Chiang Rai has one of the highest per capita consumption rates of methamphetamine pills globally, with young people forming the majority of users.

Hill tribe communities like the Akha and Lahu are particularly at risk due to poverty, low education, and social marginalisation.

Methamphetamine use in Chiang Rai is deeply entrenched, fueled by regional trafficking, cultural perceptions, and socio-economic vulnerabilities. While law enforcement has made strides, the scale of the trade and its social impacts demand a shift toward harm reduction and addressing the root causes.

