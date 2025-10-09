Police Take Down 4 Drug Traffickers and Seize 100,000 Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Police Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, and Pol Col Kiattisak Chitprasan, acting chief of Muang Chiang Rai Police Station, announced the arrest of a major yaba network.

Officers seized 100,000 methamphetamine pills and detained four suspects. They are Mr Naphon, known as Bank, aged 32, from Muang Fai, Nong Hong district, Buriram. Ms Soraya, known as Mo, aged 26, from Thung Kraden, Nong Ki district, Buriram.

Ms Kotchaphon, known as Mook, aged 41, from Khueang Nai, Khueang Nai district, Ubon Ratchathani. Mr Sonthaya, known as Way, aged 28, from Ban Du, Muang district, Chiang Rai. Surnames have been withheld.

The operation began with a tip from a member of the public. The report warned of a drug shipment entering the Muang Chiang Rai area. Police set up checkpoints along likely routes. At about 2.00 pm on 7 October 2025, officers spotted a vehicle matching the alert.

They established an interception point on Wiang Burapha Road, Moo 5, Tha Sai, Muang Chiang Rai. The suspect car arrived soon after. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ms Soraya, with Mr Naphon as a passenger. A search of the car found no illegal items.

Officers noticed unusual behaviour. The suspects kept checking their phones. With consent to view the devices, police found images of illegal drugs. Both were detained for questioning. Investigators expanded the case and traced the stash to a rented room in Moo 1, San Sai, Muang Chiang Rai.

A search recovered the 100,000 yaba pills. Two more suspects, Ms Kotchaphon and Mr Sonthaya, were arrested at the address. The group had rented the flat for more than three months.

During questioning, the suspects stated the drugs came from Mae Yao, Muang district, Chiang Rai. They planned to deliver part of the consignment to Chaiyaphum, with another portion destined for Bangkok.

Police say they have identified more members of the network. Arrest warrants will follow, with efforts underway to track and detain those involved.

Pol Maj Gen Manop said this success came from strong public cooperation. Tips led officers to the network, the handlers, and the intended recipients. Teams are now working to build on the evidence and make further arrests.

He urged the public to report drug activity to the nearest police station or via the LINE official account of the Chiang Rai Provincial Police commander. Information will be handled discreetly to protect the identity of citizens who provide tips.

Police Take Down e‑Cigarette Trafficking Network

Meanwhile, in Chiang Mai Provincial Police Region 5 dismantled a major e‑cigarette trafficking network operating in central Chiang Mai was dismantled. The group sold products online and used riders to deliver directly to buyers. Officers detained five suspects and seized evidence worth more than 2 million baht.

On 8 Oct 2025, officers from the Police Region 5 operations team, working with the News Analysis and Special Tools unit under the Provincial Police Region 5, tracked an online vaping network in Chiang Mai.

The sellers used the Facebook page “ชาติชายไข่เจียว”, which had over 30,000 followers, to covertly market e‑cigarettes to the public. Orders were placed online, then dispatched by riders to avoid arrests.

Investigators identified a premises used for bookkeeping, distribution, packing, and storage. They obtained a search warrant from the Provincial Court, warrant no. ค.555/2568, dated 8 Oct 2568, and searched a location in Nong Pa Khrang, Mueang Chiang Mai.

During the raid, officers found and arrested:

Mr Pannawat (manager)

Ms Thanatsuda (admin and ad buyer)

Mr Thanaisawan (delivery staff)

Mr Atthaphon (delivery staff)

Mr Theerathada (delivery staff)

Seized items included about 5,000 e‑cigarette units, both disposable devices and pod heads, valued at 2,000,000 baht, five mobile phones, and one order‑receiving device.

All five suspects admitted their roles. Mr Pannawat managed stock and deliveries and took instructions from a person named Mr Rawee. Ms Thanatsuda handled customer chats, orders, marketing, and ads. Mr Thanaisawan, Mr Atthaphon, and Mr Theerathada worked as delivery couriers.

