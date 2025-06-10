Crime

Chiang Rai Police Continue to Hunt for Murderer, Family Offers ฿100,000 Reward

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Rai Police Double Murder
Border Patrol Police Division 32 have brought in “Tommy,” a Labrador K9, to help find Mr. Songpor, 55

CHIANG RAI– Police in Wiang Kaen District are continuing to hunt for a 55-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife and brother-in-law before fleeing into the mountains. Relatives have pooled together 100,000 baht as a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police, local volunteers, forest rangers, and more than 60 villagers are now searching for Songpho, who remains on the run. He has threatened to harm anyone connected to the family.

Border Patrol Police Division have brought in a K9 tracking dog to help find Mr. Songpor, 55, who is accused of killing his ex-wife and her younger brother in Ban Romfapha Mon, Moo 15, Por Subdistrict, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai.

The crimes occurred on June 6 and 8. Since then, the suspect has escaped into the dense Doi Pha Mon forest, which is known for its cliffs, caves and narrow crevices. The difficult terrain has slowed the search, despite the use of thermal drones that scan day and night.

Chiang Rai Police Launch Manhunt

Surachai, the village headman, shared that Mr. Songpor knows the local forests well and has previously managed to hide there for up to two months without being found. He is considered a serious threat to anyone searching.

In the past, Mr. Songpor had reportedly threatened to kill community leaders and locals who tried to mediate his separation from his ex-wife. Many villagers have been left fearful, with only about 20-30% of the community still living in the village. Most have moved in with relatives in nearby villages for safety.

On the evening of 8 June, the Wiang Kaen Police Station shared news of the 100,000 baht reward posted by the victims’ family. The money will go to anyone giving a tip that leads to Mr. Songpor’s arrest.

At the same time, police are applying for an arrest warrant from the Thoeng Provincial Court. Officers plan to increase patrols and widen the search area to help find the suspect as soon as possible.

