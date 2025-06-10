MiVana Organic Forest Coffee Launches Campaign to Plant 10,000 Trees in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – MiVana Organic Forest Coffee, under MiVana Co., Ltd., has launched the “MiVana Pluk Ma Jon To.. MiVana Living Together, Growing Together” campaign. This initiative invites coffee lovers to help restore the forests in Chiang Rai.

For every seven cups of MiVana’s organic coffee sold, one new tree will be planted in the region’s watershed forest. The campaign runs until 31 December 2025 at all three MiVana branches.

Once every 1,000 trees are accumulated through customer participation, MiVana offers a 15% discount on coffee drinks the next day at participating locations (excluding the Don Mueang branch).

MiVana, part of the Premier Group, produces organic Arabica coffee using agroforestry methods. The brand focuses on protecting and restoring Chiang Rai’s watershed forests, helping local farmers in seven villages for over thirteen years. Entering its fourteenth year, MiVana aims to plant an extra 10,000 coffee trees alongside its customers to fight deforestation, wildfires, and air pollution such as PM 2.5.

Deforestation has caused forest areas in Thailand to shrink each year. MiVana noticed this worrying trend and started the Organic Forest Coffee project. The project supports coffee farming under shade trees, which preserves the natural canopy and avoids further forest loss.

Currently, 223 farming households from seven villages take part, covering areas in Mae Lao, Mae Suai, and Mae Korn in Chiang Rai. MiVana works with local authorities to allow farmers to grow organic coffee as a sustainable crop.

Today, MiVana manages 6,531 rai of coffee forest, home to 1.6 million coffee trees. Farmers plant coffee together with shade trees and valuable timber, improving biodiversity and helping balance the ecosystem. This approach helps reduce wildfires, PM 2.5, and flash floods, as trees absorb and hold water. Over time, farmers and MiVana teams have worked side by side to care for these vital forest areas.

MiVana has also teamed up with the Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (BEDO) to assess the ecosystem value of the area, which is estimated at 555.47 million baht per year. This highlights the benefits that people gain from well-managed forests. MiVana continues to work with local farmers to protect and restore the forest so that people, animals, and nature can thrive together.

“Join the ‘MiVana Planting 10,000 Trees’ Activity

Danachai Kunawichayanan, Managing Director of MiVana Co., Ltd., explained that the campaign responds to the shrinking forest areas and the ongoing problem of PM 2.5. MiVana is more than a coffee producer. The brand’s core goal is to help preserve and restore watershed forests. It also aims to improve the lives of local farmers by supporting organic coffee cultivation alongside forest restoration.

For over thirteen years, MiVana has acted as a bridge between farmers and coffee drinkers, helping them connect and share their stories. This campaign makes it easy for customers to take part in planting trees.

MiVana and local farmers have planted over 100,000 saplings each year, but this campaign brings the public into the effort in a simple, meaningful way. By drinking coffee, anyone can help restore the forest and leave a healthy environment for future generations.

MiVana wants to share more than just coffee. The brand aims to show the positive effects of sustainable choices to a wider audience. To help share these stories, MiVana teamed up with Cherie Khemupsorn Sirisukha, a nature conservationist, and Joecho, a well-known outdoor YouTuber.

They will visit the seven MiVana villages, sharing the lives and work of organic coffee farmers. Each month, they will feature one village through MiVana’s social media and their channels.

MiVana also wants customers to know where their coffee comes from and who grows it. The brand stands out for its traceability, care for the environment, and organic certifications from IFOAM and USDA. Monthly stories from all seven villages will be shared to help coffee drinkers connect more deeply with the people and the land behind every cup.

MiVana is running another activity called “Hug the Forest Challenge.” From 16 June to 31 August 2025, participants can submit a photo of themselves hugging a tree with a short message about tree planting to MiVana’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced in early September, with special prizes and a chance to join a tree-planting trip with MiVana in Chiang Rai for four participants.

MiVana welcomes everyone to join in restoring the forest through every cup of organic coffee. For more details about the “MiVana Pluk Ma Jon To… Living Together, Growing Together” campaign and MiVana’s organic forest coffee products, visit the MiVana Organic Forest Coffee Facebook page.

