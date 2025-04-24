Chiang Rai Cracks Down on Entertainment Venues After Minors Employed as Hostesses

Chiang Rai – Governor Mr. Charin Thongsuk has announced the launch of the “Clear Sky Chiang Rai” operation to regulate local entertainment venues and prevent human trafficking.

The announcement comes after a karaoke bar in Mae Chan district was raided for allegedly employing minors under 18 as service staff. Locals reported that the venue stayed open past legal hours and, more seriously, had underage girls working there.

Officials sent undercover officers to investigate, who confirmed the bar operated late and that girls younger than the legal age were present. Records show that police had already charged this karaoke bar before, on May 4, 2024, for running an unlicensed business and staying open past legal hours. Despite those charges, the bar continued the same activities.

District officials and Mae Chan police raided the Saeng Chan Café, a single-storey structure with live music, 11 customer tables in the main area, and 5 VIP karaoke rooms at 219, Moo 9, Pa Sang subdistrict, Mae Chan 12:45 a.m.

Officers found customers still inside, enjoying music. When they announced their presence, they found 11 female staff members, including two girls under 18, one as young as 15. There was also a cashier and a woman named Ms. Chomphisa (surname withheld), age 49, claiming to be the manager.

She showed business papers for video services, a liquor licence, and a certificate for operating a food venue. However, when police asked for the actual operation licence, Ms. Chomphisa could not provide it. Officers also found seven customers under the age of 20.

These young customers said the bar did not check their identification or verify anyone’s age at the door.

Their investigation revealed that the venue lacked a business license, operated beyond legal hours, and sold alcohol illegally. The use of underage workers raised concerns of human trafficking.

Authorities filed several charges: operating a venue without a licence, serving alcohol past legal hours, encouraging inappropriate behaviour in minors, and hiring underage staff. Officers plan to work with other agencies to support any victims of human trafficking found in this case.

These actions follow the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Interior Permanent Secretary Anasit Samphantharat, and Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration Chaiwat Junthiraphong’s commitment to stopping human trafficking and keeping communities safe.

